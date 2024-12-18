Command Alkon to Showcase Innovative Solutions at World of Concrete 2025

Attendees Sure to Gain a New Outlook on How Cloud Solutions Advance your Ability to Conquer Daily Tasks, Improve Decision Making, and Operate More Efficiently and Profitably

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce its participation in the World of Concrete 2025, taking place from January 20-23, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This landmark gathering brings together industry professionals to explore the latest advancements and innovations in concrete and masonry.

Command Alkon will showcase Command Cloud solutions for Ready Mix Producers at Booth N1536 and N1544. Command Cloud empowers businesses with secure, centralized data management, data-informed decisions across all business processes. By leveraging cloud-native capabilities and no SQL technology, it delivers unmatched scalability, resilience, and a consistent user experience - all while reducing operational overhead and maximizing efficiency. The platform also incorporates machine learning and generative AI tools to provide tailored predictive analytics.

“The solutions highlighted at this year’s World of Concrete represent a transformative approach to managing construction materials processes,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer. “With Command Cloud, we want our customers to have the best solutions in the industry, and that’s how we design everything in Command Cloud. Driving continuous innovation through leading practices and the most advanced, secure cloud technologies.”

Top highlights include:

Dispatch + Sales & Quoting: Command Alkon’s new Sales & Quoting in Command Cloud works seamless with Dispatch to improve sales processes and performance with centralized management and visibility into pricing, helping ready mix producers synchronize their teams, reducing friction with sales performance transparency, and providing first-of-its-kind visibility into future pipelines.

MIntelligent Feed: MIntelligent Feed leverages advanced machine learning models to dynamically optimize the ready mix production process in real-time, ensuring consistent quality, reduced waste, and lower CO2 emissions.

Material Supply: Ready mix producers can achieve new levels of efficiency and accuracy in managing their raw materials inventory with Material Supply. This Command Cloud solution digitizes raw material receipts, automates inventory updates to production, delivers centralized views of inventory levels and demand across multiple plants, and supports automated reconciliation of material receipts to invoices to speed payment processes.

Dashboards & Advanced Reporting: Flexible and comprehensive dashboards and reporting capabilities in Command Cloud empower teams to customize the desired real-world view into daily operational performance and key performance metrics.

Automated Payments: Command Alkon is integrating automated payment processes into its Command Cloud offerings. This technology will enable faster payment collection through modern, on-the-go options, improving customer satisfaction and cash flow management. Additionally, automated payments will provide real-time insights that help companies monitor trends and adjust their strategies to meet consumer preferences and market demands.

Automated Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs): Command Alkon has joined forces with Pathways, an AI-driven sustainability platform that enables swift implementation of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). By merging Command Alkon’s powerful technology with sophisticated data transformation and sustainability reporting tools, the industry will be able to streamline the EPD development and management processes, including third-party verification.

Command Cloud Partners: Industry technology partners with a variety of cutting-edge and complementary technologies will be highlighted with a regular schedule of demonstrations in the Command Cloud Partner Theatre in Booth N1544, directly across from the main Command Alkon Booth N1536.

“World of Concrete is a significant opportunity for us to connect with our customers, partners, and industry peers,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to driving innovation in the construction sector, and our latest solutions reflect our commitment to sustainability, security, smart solutions, service excellence, and scalability to help our customers meet their daily challenges and prepare for future growth.”

View the full schedule for demonstrations and other activities occurring in both Command Alkon booths by clicking here.

For more information about World of Concrete show, please visit the event website.

