According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Data Resiliency Market Size | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2032. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. Resiliency is the ability of a server, network, storage system, or an entire data centre to recover quickly and continue operating even when there has been an equipment failure, power outage, or any other disruption. Data resiliency means the planned part of a facility's architecture, usually associated with other disaster planning and data centre disaster-recovery considerations such as data protection. It ensures continuous availability of business applications and data, even in case of any adverse events such as overload, power outage, and cyber-attacks. It can be achieved in many ways such as logical replication, hardware replication, and storing data in multiple locations. If data from any location is compromised by any cyber-attack, equipment failure, power outage or becomes corrupted, the user can access data from another location, which ensures uninterrupted business operations. As data include crucial and confidential information such as account numbers, transaction passwords, and credit/debit card details that require high security and timely backup, data resiliency provides an appropriate solution for such cases. Increase in data safety and security concerns and adoption of cloud-based data backup & recovery solutions are drive the growth of the global data resiliency market. In addition, emphasis by different enterprises on adoption of operational excellence, data quality management solutions, and massive growth in data generation from various sources boost the market growth. However, high amount of unstructured data management and availability of open-source alternatives hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, Blockchain Solutions are attracting various enterprises, which is anticipated to create a major opportunity for the global data resiliency market growth. The data resiliency market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further sub-divided into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery. The service segment is sub-divided into professional service and managed services. On the basis deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the global data resiliency market analysis include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Asigra Inc., Carbonite Inc, Commvault Systems Inc., VMware Inc, Micro Focus, and Netapp Inc. 