Nord Security’s Saily is introducing unique security features that will also help to preserve data

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily , the travel eSIM service created by the team behind NordVPN, has announced that it is launching new cybersecurity features. The features will be implemented on a network level, making Saily the first wireless provider to introduce a layer of security to its offering.

“Backed by NordVPN experience, we are pioneering an eSIM connection that adds a level of protection from cyberthreats without any additional apps,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. “We are setting a new standard for mobile connectivity — one that prioritizes security, privacy, and innovation.”

The virtual location option will allow users to change from where they appear to be browsing and hide their true location from the websites visited. By choosing their home location, users will also be able to browse the internet as if they were back home, with access to familiar websites in their own language. When enabled, virtual location will additionally route the user’s traffic through one of NordVPN’s servers, changing their IP address and virtual location. Currently, 37 locations are available.

Our ad blocker and web protection will block ads and access to potentially malicious and phishing websites, as well as limit trackers from following the user around the internet. According to Maknickas, Saily’s team estimates that web browsing users will be able to save themselves from using up to 21% of mobile data and improve their browsing security only by enabling these features.

NordVPN’s research reveals that 85% of travelers are worried they will get hacked while on vacation. “Travel eSIMs reduce cybersecurity risks associated with unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks, but other risks persist,” says Maknickas. “The new features were designed for travelers, enabling them to focus on exploring their destination while worrying less about cybersecurity risks.”

A traveler wishing to use security features will simply have to download the Saily app and purchase any plan of their choosing. Security features will be available from the moment of plan activation until either the user turns the features off or the data plan is exhausted.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable and user-friendly eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 180+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app.

In September, Saily launched a business solution, followed by the security features update for all users in December. For more information visit saily.com .

