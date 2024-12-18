Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|11/12/2024
|475 000
|65.94
|31 321 975
|12/12/2024
|450 000
|65.59
|29 516 895
|13/12/2024
|500 000
|65.44
|32 720 100
|16/12/2024
|520 000
|64.60
|33 592 468
|17/12/2024
|580 000
|63.92
|37 072 672
|Previous Transactions
|12 679 235
|Accumulated to date
|15 204 235
|66.38
|1 009 308 744
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 286 740 shares, corresponding to 1.46% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
