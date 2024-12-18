TEKCE redefines real estate with personalised PropTech services

International real estate group TEKCE leads the evolution of the real estate industry with MyTEKCE, a platform that personalises property trades by centralising data and processes.

MALAGA, Spain, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global real estate industry is poised for a significant technological shift, with property technology (PropTech) investments set to reach US$37 billion by the end of this year and approach US$90 billion by 2032, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

Against this backdrop, international real estate group TEKCE, which operates from 20 offices across 5 countries, has launched MyTEKCE, a new digital platform designed to centralise data and streamline the process of buying and selling property. By unifying key information in a single, user-friendly environment, MyTEKCE aims to simplify decision-making for both buyers and sellers, enhance transparency, and reduce administrative friction in an industry long reliant on traditional methods.

Personalisation as a Growth Engine in the real estate industry



“MyTEKCE marks a step change in how property is bought and sold,” says Özkan Tekce, TEKCE’s COO. “Real estate is a traditional industry that has operated with conventional methods for many years. Our platform introduces a new era of personalisation, connecting buyers and sellers with unprecedented ease. Through our new platform, developed on our website and with our professional team of 250 staff fluent in over 30 languages, we are bridging the gap between property sellers and buyers and ushering in a new era for the industry.”

For sellers, MyTEKCE provides tools to request free property valuation reports, monitor their listings, review visitor statistics, oversee contracts, and complete the entire sales process online.

Buyers, in turn, gain access to tailored search tools, real-time notifications on new listings, and direct communication with sales consultants. They can organise property viewings, manage favourite listings, and tap into an integrated CRM system that centralises key documents and data.

“We will soon launch dedicated member pages for Landlords and Partners.”



TEKCE, reputedly the first real estate company to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method for property transactions, plans further enhancements to MyTEKCE. A soon-to-be-launched Partner page will allow industry collaborators to list properties globally or serve their own clients by using TEKCE’s extensive property database. Additionally, landlords will be able to manage short, medium, and long-term rentals, accessing transparent processes and receiving legal guidance through the platform.

