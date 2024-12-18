Press Release

Nokia awarded grant from the U.S. Government's Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund

Strengthens Nokia’s R&D presence in the U.S.

Reaffirms Nokia’s leadership in developing open wireless ecosystem

18 December 2024

Dallas, Texas – Nokia has been awarded a 45 million USD grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. The fund is a ten-year, $1.5 billion program dedicated to advancing open wireless network technologies. This grant will enhance Nokia’s existing investment in U.S.-based R&D with awarded funds directed to further strengthening capabilities in Open RAN.

The awarded funds will accelerate Nokia’s efforts to drive the development of open and interoperable wireless communication networks with a focus on performance, resiliency, and security, reaffirming Nokia’s commitment to innovation and technological leadership.

Ed Alfonso, Head of Mobile Networks, Americas at Nokia, said: “Nokia is honored to receive this grant, which underscores our dedication to pioneering advancements in wireless technology. This funding will further enhance our R&D capabilities in Illinois and Texas, boosting our market-leading Open RAN offering and supporting the industry's transition to more open and flexible wireless networks.”

This grant underscores Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs’ longstanding commitment to U.S.-based R&D, reinforcing their pivotal role in driving technological advancement and supporting the United States’ advanced wireless communications market. Accelerating the shift towards open and interoperable wireless networks will enhance network efficiency and promote greater innovation within the industry.

