NIEMOpen elects new NTAC Co-Chair

NIEMOpen Technical Architecture Committee (NTAC) Elects Brad Bolliger

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradley Bolliger has been formally elected as the new Co-Chair of the NIEMOpen Technical Architecture Committee (NTAC). Brad, a Manager in Technology Consulting, AI & Data at Ernst & Young, brings over a decade of experience in data analytics, AI, and technology innovation to this pivotal role. Brad replaces Jim Cabral, who was recently promoted to the Interim Executive Director position at OASIS Open Brad's Background and ExpertiseBrad Bolliger is based in Chicago, Illinois and holds a degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. At EY, Brad assists clients across various industries with optimizing data platform ecosystems, enhancing customer relationships, and leveraging advanced analytics tools and techniques in their digital transformation efforts. Leveraging their expertise in data and analytics, Brad has supported numerous organizations through the complexities of modernizing their analytics strategies and technical capabilities. In addition to their work in analytics transformation, Brad has led the design of innovative information exchange solutions. Their proven track record in designing and developing technical solutions to real-world business problems makes them a perfect fit for the NTAC Co-Chair position."I am honored to be elected as co-chair of the NIEM NTAC," said Brad Bolliger. "I look forward to working with the NIEM community to continue advancing innovation in information exchange and ensuring that NIEM supports the diverse data interoperability needs of our stakeholders."Key Achievements:· Over 10 years of experience in data analytics and technology.· Extensive experience in solution architecture, technical product management, and analytics engineering.· Proven ability to lead and oversee complex data transformations to meet diverse business needs.· Significant contributions to AI and data projects, including optimizing data platform ecosystems for analytics, data strategy and platform implementation, and advanced analytics strategy.· Experience in supporting Criminal Justice Information System modernization, enhancing Public Health data analytics, and developing global commercial strategies and operating models.· Assisted in the assessment and development of IT operating models and technology roadmaps for digital transformation and data-driven decision-making.Role at NIEMOpenAs the new Co-Chair of NTAC, Brad will play a crucial role in advancing the NIEMOpen initiative. Their responsibilities will include guiding the committee in promoting seamless data sharing and integration, developing and maintaining standards, and fostering innovation and collaboration within the community."We are excited to welcome Brad as the new Co-Chair of the NIEMOpen Technical Administrative Committee," said Katherine Escobar, Chair of the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board (PGB). "Brad’s vision and experience in AI, data analytics, and technology will be invaluable as we continue to advance the NIEMOpen initiative."About NIEMOpenNIEMOpen is an open-source framework under the OASIS Open standard that promotes seamless data sharing by providing common standards and governance processes for secure and efficient data exchange. Trusted by public and private sectors alike, NIEMOpen supports a wide range of operational needs.For more information, please visit https://NIEMOpen.org About OASIS Open: OASIS Open is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence, and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS Open provides a forum for the development and promotion of open standards for the global information society. For more information, please visit https://oasisopen.org

