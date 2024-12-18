PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release

December 18, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE ARRIVAL OF MARY JANE VELOSO Mary Jane Veloso's return to the country after languishing for 15 years inside an Indonesian jail is a powerful reminder of the need to safeguard the rights of overseas Filipino workers. Her plight highlights the experience of many OFWs who experience seemingly insurmountable challenges in pursuit of a better future for their loved ones. Her ordeal also underscores the need to push for economic development necessary to create employment opportunities for women like Mary Jane. I commend the collective efforts of the Philippine government, human rights groups, and labor groups who stood by Mary Jane and worked tirelessly to secure her return. Masaya tayong makakapiling niya ang kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay ngayong kapaskuhan.

