Registration Open for 2025 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit: “Nourishing the Body, Mind, and Soul”

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports’ Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to offer the 2025 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit: “Nourishing the Body, Mind, and Soul.” School employees from across the state are invited to join their colleagues and register for this event being held on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

This event is open to individuals and school teams interested in supporting and implementing a school health promotion and wellness program that will positively impact staff and students. The Winter Wellness Summit is designed to renew and refresh school personnel mid-year by providing access to information, resources, and experiences that will inspire and empower participants to take care of their personal health – and to create healthier, more supportive, and safer school environments for all within the school community.

When school and district employees have positive attitudes and feel healthy, it enhances their ability to do their jobs. This is true for all employees, including central office employees, nutrition and transportation staff, educators, health service providers, administrative assistants, school board members, and all others who perform the day-to-day essential functions that help a school to operate and successfully fulfill its mission.

This year’s agenda includes two educational and inspirational keynotes focused on healthy eating and cultivating relationships. A plenary session will be led by state leaders and health and wellness champions making connections to The Regulated Classroom© and the Wellness Policy. Additionally, there will be engaging workshop sessions on wellness practices for personal and professional growth, creating positive and healthier school environments, and worksite wellness program planning, as well as networking opportunities with colleagues and professionals from across Maine who value health promotion and wellness.

The cost of the two-day event:

$175/person for those registering now through January 3, 2025

$200/person for standard registration (after January 3, 2025)

Accommodations are not included in the registration, but a block of rooms has been secured at a conference rate.

Details, including those pertaining to registration and the agenda, can be found on the Winter Wellness Summit webpage.