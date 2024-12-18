Herpes Markers Testing Market to Reach US$ 817.5 Million by 2034, Says Fact.MR

The herpes markers testing market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the rising prevalence of HSV infections and advancements in testing technologies.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global herpes markers testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching US$ 817.5 million by 2034. The rise in herpes infections is driving significant market expansion, with the market projected to hit US$ 452.9 million by 2024.It is anticipated that the strong pipeline and ongoing R&D efforts would offer the worldwide herpes marker testing market exceptional growth potential. Between 2024 and 2034, these factors will give market participants a lot of opportunities to leverage and grow their companies.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9425 Key Drivers of Market GrowthHerpes marker testing is necessary due to the increasing incidence of the herpes simplex virus, specifically HSV-1 and HSV-2. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's research, the seroprevalence of HSV-1 infection is over 70% in industrialized nations worldwide and almost 100% in underdeveloped and undeveloped nations.The market for herpes marker testing is growing because the herpes virus is quite widespread and doesn't cause any symptoms. Doctors must rely on diagnostic testing to make an accurate diagnosis and administer the right treatment because more than 80% of herpes infections are asymptomatic.Herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing, which was previously done by hand, has advanced to automated labs using advanced equipment, such as chemical analyzers, allowing for more accurate and effective testing methods. The global market for herpes testing is driven by the use of these methods.The market for herpes marker testing is expanding significantly as a result of the growing need for this diagnostic technique in research clinics across the globe. Scientists and medical professionals depend on accurate herpes marker detection, and technological developments are predicted to fuel market growth.Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Herpes Markers Testing IndustryPeople who suffer from chronic or long-term conditions including encephalitis and keratitis are more likely to get infected with the Herpes simplex virus, which can increase the risk of HIV acquisition and transmission.Effective treatment options are required for the Herpes simplex virus, which causes excruciating blisters and cold sores. The development of diagnostic tests to identify viral antibodies in blood samples is the main focus of the herpes markers testing market. The need for these tests is anticipated to rise as herpes infections spread around the world.A newborn exposed to HSV in the vaginal system following birth may develop neonatal herpes, a potentially lethal illness. Given that newborn herpes can result in lifelong brain damage or even baby death, the market benefits from the increased birth rate. The market for herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing is expected to grow as a result of increased clinical research, new infections, and technological advancements.However, the development of accurate screening tests and the rise of the healthcare industry will present more potential prospects for the herpes simplex virus (HSV) testing market throughout the forecast period.Country-wise InsightsThe herpes relief market in North America is anticipated to grow at an impressive annual rate of 6.3% by 2034, with quick herpes testing expected to account for 73.6% of the United States market in 2024.In East Asia, the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2034. China is predicted to dominate the region’s herpes marker testing market, holding a 49.0% share in 2024.According to Fact.MR, the demand for herpes testing in the United States is projected to rise significantly, with the market expected to reach approximately US$ 99 million by 2024 and grow at a 6.4% CAGR to hit US$ 184 million by 2034. This substantial growth highlights the increasing demand for accurate and reliable disease diagnostics.The U.S. leads in clinical research on herpes marker testing, supported by advanced testing facilities and medical insurance coverage for HSV testing. Additionally, high public awareness about the importance of medical testing for symptomatic HSV contributes significantly to the region’s market share. The rising severity of herpes cases and the growing number of HIV patients further drive the expansion of the herpes marker testing industry in the U.S.Competitive LandscapeDue to industry participants' investments in R&D, product offerings, and strategic efforts such as new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, increased investment, and collaborations, the need for herpes treatments is anticipated to increase. For the herpes markers testing business to thrive in a cutthroat market, its goods must be cheaply priced.By securing FDA approval and working with regional distribution partners, major treatment manufacturers want to boost sales and demand for their STD medications worldwide. In the global herpes treatment industry, local production is a crucial business strategy that lowers operating costs, benefits customers, and expands market share.In October 2023, Gilead Sciences partnered with Assembly Biosciences to develop new antiviral therapies, with an initial focus on Assembly Bio's core expertise areas, including hepatitis B, HDV, and herpesviruses.In August 2023, researchers David Chu and Uma Singh from the University of Georgia patented a compound with potential to treat varicella-zoster virus, which causes shingles and chickenpox.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9425 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Vocal Biomarker Market : Advancements in rapid medical diagnostic kit technology, including innovations in molecular diagnostics, biosensors, and immunoassays, are driving market growth by enabling fast and accurate detection of diseases. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

