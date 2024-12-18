Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Set to Achieve $588.15 Billion by 2030, Driven by Construction Boom and Sustainable Innovations

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Concrete Block & Brick Manufacturing Market by Type, Application, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08300 The concrete block & brick manufacturing market size was valued at $339.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $558.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. Construction of all infrastructures needs concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of precast products such as block and bricks. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the concrete block & brick manufacturing.Increase in government expenditures for development and reconstruction & repair of infrastructures in various countries leads to increase in demand for concrete precast products & elements. In addition, precast products reduce construction time, which, in turn, saves project cost and timeline. Moreover, these products are cost effective and reduce wastage of raw material. Furthermore, innovation in manufacturing technology boosts production quality and capacity. These factors are anticipated to propel the concrete block & brick manufacturing market Trends.However, initial investment costs are high to setup concrete precast production facility. In addition, there has been rise in environmental awareness, which has led to the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly construction material to build houses and offices. Such factors hinder the concrete block & brick manufacturing market growth. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine manufacturing is expected to lead to recovery of the concrete block & brick manufacturing market share by the end of 2021.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08300 On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries has given rise to construction activities, which drives the concrete block & brick manufacturing market opportunities.The market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. By type, it is segregated into block and brick. Depending on application, it is classified into structural and non-structural. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential sector and non-residential sector. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the block segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By application, the structural segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end user, the residential sector segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f830623bd2e3012cb20f20e3d1bf4105 The major players profiled in the market include Acme Brick Company, Bauroc AS, Boral, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Lignacite Ltd., Midwest Block & Brick, Mona Precast (Anglesey) Ltd., Wienerberger AG, and Xella Group. The major players profiled in the market include Acme Brick Company, Bauroc AS, Boral, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Lignacite Ltd., Midwest Block & Brick, Mona Precast (Anglesey) Ltd., Wienerberger AG, and Xella Group. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, acquisition, product launch, and collaboration, to offer better products and services to customers in the concrete block and brick manufacturing industry. 