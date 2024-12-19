How hackers earn $800,000 in just a few days – new documentary

UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, a new breed of technologists is shaping the future—bug bounty hunters. These hackers worldwide have collectively earned over $100 million by uncovering security vulnerabilities for organizations through various platforms. The financial promise of bug bounty hunting is immense. With bounty events, they can sometimes earn $800,000 in a few days.This and more are revealed in an exclusive Cybernews documentary, “World of Bug Bounty,” featuring bug bounty hunters Sam Curry, Bryce Case Jr. (YTCracker), Ben Sadeghipour (NahamSec), STÖK, and others. The interviews provide a unique opportunity to hear about their journeys, challenges, and the immense rewards of the profession.Neiko Rivera (Specters), a hacker who started his career by hacking into cars, likens bug bounty work to a “Wild West-style bounty hunt,” where hunters are rewarded for catching vulnerabilities.Twenty years ago, hacking meant risking legal trouble, but now, bug bounty platforms provide a safe outlet for these skills. “20 years ago, we would have to have committed crimes to learn these systems, and now they don't have to do that anymore. It’s keeping all the nerds out of jail and getting them a good paycheck,” says a pioneer of nerdcore rap and hacker culture, Bryce Case Jr., better known as YTCracker.Once considered outlaws, these technical experts now legitimately and lucratively use their skills to enhance cybersecurity and earn money.In the new documentary, Specters shares one of the most significant bounties he and his team got: “We made $800,000 in four days. It was a team of ten people, so it was a $80,000 split.”The diversity of hacking targets has also expanded dramatically. Specters and his peers have tackled everything from cars and satellites to planes, casinos, and telecom systems.In a brand new Cybernews documentary, bug bounty hunters reveal a deeper connection beyond the money. The shared journey fosters a rich culture of collaboration and mutual respect, transforming these bug-spotted warriors into a supportive fraternity.“The rise of bug bounty programs was a turning point in cybersecurity, so we at Cybernews, felt compelled to tell this story because ethical hacking is fundamentally reshaping the cybersecurity landscape,” says Joshua Tanner Murphy, the documentary’s producer. “Hackers have evolved into an indispensable force — companies now rely on their expertise to stay secure. Their critical importance is reflected in the staggering sums they earn, with some bounties reaching six or even seven figures.” A new Cybernews documentary , released on December 15th, uncovers the real life of bug bounty hunters.You can see the documentary here.

