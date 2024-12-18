Computerized Physician Order Entry Market to Reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Computerized Physician Order Entry Market 2024

Computerized physician order entry is an application that assists providers in entering medical orders into computer systems located in inpatient.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.This growth is fueled by the increasing need for efficient healthcare systems, rising adoption of electronic health records (EHR), and government initiatives promoting digital healthcare solutions. CPOE systems enable healthcare professionals to enter patient orders for medication, laboratory tests, and radiology procedures directly into a computer system, eliminating manual documentation errors and ensuring enhanced patient safety.Market OverviewThe CPOE market has witnessed significant growth as healthcare institutions prioritize implementing systems that increase operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and reduce the risks associated with handwritten orders. The growing demand for improving hospital workflows and reducing administrative burden has further spurred the adoption of CPOE systems. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and the need for better clinical decision-making capabilities are propelling the use of automated physician order entry systems. Regarding supply, CPOE vendors are increasingly focusing on advanced technology integration, offering cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and interoperability with various healthcare systems. This has broadened the scope for hospitals and clinics to streamline their operations. On the demand side, hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations are looking to modernize their patient care processes, reduce errors, and boost efficiency, contributing to the surge in demand for CPOE solutions.Get a Sample Report of Computerized Physician Order Entry Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2319 Key Players Listed in Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Are:•Athenahealth Inc.•Cerner Corporation•Allscripts•Carestream Health Inc.•Epic Systems Corporation•GE Healthcare•MEDITECH•Siemens Healthcare•McKesson Corporation•NextGen Healthcare Information Systems and other players.Segment AnalysisBy ComponentsThe software segment dominated the CPOE market, holding the largest share in 2023 due to its central role in facilitating order entry and management. It is projected to account for over 45.0% of the market share. Software solutions include both standalone CPOE systems and integrated solutions that combine electronic health records (EHR) and other clinical systems, offering a more comprehensive approach to patient care. The demand for software is driven by the growing need for automation in healthcare settings, as well as the continuous improvement of system capabilities such as decision support and real-time data processing.The services segment, which includes installation, consulting, and training, is experiencing the highest growth. This growth is fueled by the increasing complexity of healthcare environments and the need for CPOE system vendors to offer post-implementation support. Services are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.By Delivery ModeWeb-based CPOE systems dominated the market in 2023 due to their scalability, ease of access, and low upfront costs. These systems allow healthcare professionals to access patient data and place orders from any device with an internet connection, improving accessibility and reducing IT overhead. This segment was estimated to account for more than 60.0% of the CPOE market share.On-premise CPOE solutions, which are installed within healthcare institutions, offer greater control over data security and customization. However, the higher upfront costs and maintenance requirements are slowing down the adoption of this segment. It is expected to grow at a slower pace compared to web-based solutions.By End-UserHospitals were the largest end-users of CPOE systems, accounting for more than 70% of the market share in 2023. The implementation of CPOE systems in hospitals is essential for managing large volumes of patient data and improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Hospitals were the largest end-users of CPOE systems, accounting for more than 70% of the market share in 2023. The implementation of CPOE systems in hospitals is essential for managing large volumes of patient data and improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Hospitals are investing in CPOE to automate their ordering processes, improve patient safety, and meet regulatory requirements.

Pharmacies and laboratories are increasingly adopting CPOE systems to streamline medication ordering, prescription fulfillment, and test requests. The pharmacy segment is expected to grow due to the increasing need to manage complex drug interactions, and medication errors, and improve patient care delivery.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Components•Software•Hardware•Services

By Delivery Mode•Web-Based CPOE•On-Premise CPOE

By End-User•Hospital•Pharmacy•Laboratory

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the CPOE market, accounting for over 40.0% of the total revenue. The market growth in this region is driven by the early adoption of electronic healthcare solutions, extensive investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, and favorable government policies such as the Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and Health Information Technology for Economic. The U.S. is a leading market, with a high demand for CPOE systems across hospitals and healthcare facilities.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of digital health solutions, and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and quality. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant investments in healthcare technology, which is expected to drive the demand for CPOE systems.In Europe, the market is also growing steadily, with significant demand from both developed and emerging economies. The increasing focus on reducing healthcare costs, enhancing patient safety, and improving clinical workflows is supporting the adoption of CPOE systems in the region.

Recent Developments

•September 2023- Oracle announced enhancements to its cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) services, including new generative AI capabilities and public application programming interfaces (APIs). These innovations aim to improve clinical decision-making and patient care while optimizing healthcare provider workflows. •July 2023- Cerner introduced a new integration for its CPOE system, offering better interoperability with existing hospital systems. This update is aimed at improving order accuracy and reducing administrative workload across healthcare facilities.

•June 2023- Allscripts launched its new CPOE platform with enhanced voice recognition capabilities to facilitate faster order entry for healthcare providers, reducing the time spent on manual data input and improving clinician productivity.

Table of Content

1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Segmentation, By Components
8. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode
9. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Segmentation, By End User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profile
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion 