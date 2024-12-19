Surging Demand For Ready-To-Eat Foods: A Key Driver Transforming the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market 2024

Canned Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The canned alcoholic beverages market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%” — The Business Research Company

What's Happening in the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market?

The canned alcoholic beverages market size has seen accelerated growth in recent years. The market is poised to grow from $7.01 billion in 2023 to $7.94 billion in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. This substantial growth over the historical period is closely linked to factors such as increased outdoor and recreational consumption, shifting consumer preferences, strategic marketing, and branding initiatives, the introduction of innovative flavors and variations, expansion of retail footprint, and the rise of craft canned beverages.

What is the potential growth and market size of the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market in the coming years?

Looking ahead, the size of the canned alcoholic beverages market is set to witness rapid growth, further expanding to $13.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to premiumization, wider demographic reach, the rising popularity of hard seltzers, regulatory changes, societal acceptance, and global economic factors. Some of the major trends in the forecast period include ready-to-drink RTD cocktails, sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, innovation in flavor combinations, low-calorie and low-sugar options, collaborations, and limited editions, plus the rise of online retail and direct-to-consumer DTC sales.

What factors are fuelling the growth of the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market?

One key driver of this market's expansion is the rising demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages. These are pre-cleaned, pre-cooked food and beverages consumed without prior cooking, and their growing popularity is reflecting positively on the demand for canned alcoholic beverages. For instance, a study conducted by the Distilled Spirits Council, a United States national trade association in 2021, reported that global consumption of ready-to-drink RTD cocktails had skyrocketed by 42.3%. Hence, the boom in ready-to-eat food and beverages is expected to boost the canned alcoholic beverages market.

Who are the key players contributing to the growth of the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market?

Major firms operating in the canned alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Heineken N.V., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Suntory Holdings Limited, Diageo plc, Ball Corporation, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Crown Holdings Inc., Pernod Ricard, Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Constellation Brands, Ardagh Group, Rexam PLC, Bacardi Limited, Brown-Forman Corporation, The Boston Beer Company, Treasury Wine Estates, Stone Brewing Co, CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, Kona Brewing Co., Brooklyn Brewery, Avery Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Union Wine Company, Integrated Beverage Group LLC, Cigar City Brewing, Barefoot Cellars, and Oskar Blues Brewery.

In terms of market trends, strategic partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the canned alcoholic beverages market. Producers of these beverages are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand their product and service offerings.

How is the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market segmented?

The market can be segmented as follows -

1 By Product: Wine, RTD Cocktails, Hard Seltzers

2 By Alcoholic Content: High, Medium, Low

3 By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Liquor Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Which regions are leading the way in the Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market?

North America was the largest contributor to the canned alcoholic beverages market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers insights into the market across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

