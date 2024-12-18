Shrimp Balls Market through Service to Soar at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2020 to 2030

Asia Pacific shrimp balls market revenue was valued at US$ 68 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 135 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2020-2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shrimp balls market has seen notable growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and high-protein seafood products. Shrimp balls are typically made from ground shrimp mixed with other ingredients such as seasonings, vegetables, and binders. These products are widely used as appetizers, snacks, or in main dishes in various cuisines worldwide, particularly in Asian, European, and North American markets. The shrimp balls market is poised for continued expansion, supported by the growing awareness of the nutritional benefits of shrimp and the rising popularity of ready-to-eat food products.Market Size and GrowthThe global shrimp balls market was valued at approximately US$ 68 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for frozen and ready-to-cook seafood products, along with changing consumer preferences towards high-protein, low-fat foods. The growing seafood consumption in developing economies and the expansion of the foodservice sector also contribute to the market's upward trajectory.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81789 Market SegmentationBy Service Type• Frozen Shrimp Balls: This segment holds the largest market share due to the growing demand for frozen, ready-to-cook products. Frozen shrimp balls offer convenience and longer shelf life, which makes them a preferred choice for consumers.• Fresh Shrimp Balls: Although not as popular as frozen shrimp balls, fresh shrimp balls are growing in demand among consumers who prefer freshly prepared meals and dishes.By Sourcing Type• Wild-Caught Shrimp Balls: Wild-caught shrimp are traditionally more sought after for their perceived better taste and texture. This segment is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.• Farmed Shrimp Balls: The farmed shrimp segment is also witnessing steady growth due to increasing shrimp farming activities and advancements in aquaculture techniques. Farmed shrimp balls offer cost-effective alternatives while meeting the rising global demand for shrimp-based products.By Application• Foodservice (Restaurants, Catering, etc.): The foodservice industry is one of the largest consumers of shrimp balls, as they are frequently included in appetizer menus, buffet spreads, and catering services.• Retail (Supermarkets, Online Stores, etc.): Retail sales of shrimp balls, particularly through supermarkets and online grocery stores, are increasing rapidly as consumers prefer the convenience of purchasing frozen shrimp balls for home consumption.By Industry Vertical• Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage sector holds the largest share of the shrimp balls market, with continued demand from both restaurants and retail consumers.• Hospitality Industry: The hospitality sector, which includes hotels and resorts, also contributes significantly to the demand for shrimp balls, particularly for buffet-style meals or specialized seafood offerings.By Region• North America: North America is expected to be a dominant market for shrimp balls, with the U.S. being the largest consumer due to its diverse culinary preferences and a high demand for convenient, ready-to-eat foods.• Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the shrimp balls market, driven by rising seafood consumption and the growing popularity of shrimp-based products in countries like China, Japan, and India.• Europe: Europe also represents a substantial market for shrimp balls, with increased demand for ethnic and specialty seafood products in the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-shrimp-balls-market.html Regional AnalysisIn 2020, North America led the global shrimp balls market, owing to high seafood consumption and the increasing trend of ready-to-eat products among U.S. consumers. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, particularly in China and Japan, where seafood plays a central role in the diet. Europe is also a key market, driven by the rising demand for exotic and innovative food items in countries like the UK, France, and Germany.Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:• Rising Demand for Convenient Food: As consumers increasingly seek convenience, shrimp balls provide an easy-to-prepare option for busy individuals and families.• Health Consciousness: Shrimp balls are perceived as a healthy alternative to red meat, offering high protein and low-fat content. This trend supports the growing popularity of shrimp balls in health-conscious consumer segments.• Growing Seafood Consumption: The global rise in seafood consumption, driven by the increasing popularity of seafood-based diets and health trends, is a key driver for the market.Challenges:• High Raw Material Costs: The cost of shrimp and other raw materials can fluctuate, posing challenges for manufacturers in terms of pricing stability and profit margins.• Sustainability Concerns: Shrimp farming practices have faced criticism for their environmental impact, including habitat destruction and overfishing concerns. These issues could affect consumer sentiment and industry regulations.• Competition from Other Protein Sources: The increasing availability of plant-based protein alternatives could potentially impact the demand for shrimp balls, particularly among vegan and vegetarian consumers.Market Trends• Innovative Flavors and Recipes: Manufacturers are increasingly experimenting with different flavors, seasonings, and ingredients to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences.• Sustainability Initiatives: Companies are focusing on sourcing shrimp responsibly and adopting sustainable production practices to meet consumer demand for ethically sourced seafood.• Expansion of Online Sales Channels: The growing trend of e-commerce is expanding the reach of shrimp balls to consumers who prefer shopping online for grocery and frozen food items.Competitive LandscapeThe shrimp balls market is highly competitive, with several established players striving to maintain their market position through innovation, product diversification, and geographic expansion. Key players in the market include:• Thai Union Group• Maruha Nichiro Corporation• Dongwon Industries• Cargill, Incorporated• Vitafood ProductsThese companies are focusing on expanding their product offerings, improving sustainability practices, and leveraging online retail platforms to increase their market share.Future OutlookThe shrimp balls market is expected to continue growing at a healthy pace over the next decade. With rising consumer demand for convenient, healthy, and tasty food options, the market is poised to benefit from advancements in frozen food technology, innovative flavor profiles, and sustainable sourcing practices. The increasing popularity of ready-to-cook meals and the rise of online grocery shopping will likely fuel further growth, especially in emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.Key Market Study Points• The shrimp balls market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2030.• North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.• The market is segmented by service type (frozen and fresh), sourcing type (wild-caught and farmed), application (foodservice and retail), and industry vertical (food and beverage, hospitality).• Health trends, growing seafood consumption, and demand for convenient food are key market drivers.• Sustainability concerns and competition from alternative protein sources are potential challenges.Browse More Reports by TMR: Banana Flour Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034 & expected to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034 Frozen Seafood Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 42.9 Bn by the end of 2031About Us:Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact Us:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.