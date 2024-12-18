Household Vacuum Cleaners Market 2024 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, Report

In-depth analysis and the Household Vacuum Cleaners market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The global household vacuum cleaners market was valued at $15,313.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $29,133.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global household vacuum cleaners market generated $15,313.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $29,133.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1598 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global household vacuum cleaners market based on product, type, sales type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants determine the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on product, the canister segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the robotic segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The upright, central, drum, wet/dry and others segments are also analyzed through the report.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (129 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1598 Based on type, the cordless segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the corded segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on sales type, the offline segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the online segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031.Based on region, the market in Asia-pacific was the largest in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global household vacuum cleaners market revenue. Simultaneously the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1598 The key players of the global household vacuum cleaners market analyzed in the research include Dyson Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Electrolux AB, Haier, Electronics Group Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bissell, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-care-products-market-A16900

