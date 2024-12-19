Bionka Randolph, a Nashville Based Entrepreneur, Launches Humanly to Empower Professionals to Future-Proof their Careers

Humanly helps professionals excel in roles that leverage uniquely human skills like empathy, creativity, and strategic thinking.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapidly evolving job market is heavily influenced by automation and artificial intelligence these days. This is where Humanly , a new Nashville-based career platform, aims to empower professionals with skills that technology cannot replicate. Founded by entrepreneur and talent acquisition veteran Bionka Randolph, Humanly is a career development platform designed to prioritize uniquely human abilities such as empathy, creativity, and strategic thinking.Launched in 2024 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Humanly focuses on bridging the gap between human potential and technological advancement. The platform provides tools and insights to guide professionals toward roles that are resilient to automation and essential for the future workforce.After more than 12 years of experience building and leading international teams in fast-paced industries like healthcare, technology, and finance, Randolph recognized an emerging gap in the labor market. While AI and automation continue to streamline repetitive tasks, there remains a growing demand for roles requiring critical thinking and emotional intelligence—skills that technology cannot easily replace.“Humanly is about creating a future where people and technology work together,” said Randolph. “Our platform is designed to help professionals develop careers that are both meaningful and future-proof.”Humanly’s mission is to provide data-driven guidance for individuals looking to excel in human-centric roles. The platform aims to not only help people adapt to an evolving job market but also foster a sense of community and resilience among its users. By leveraging advanced tools, Humanly connects users to career opportunities that emphasize human potential while ensuring that professionals are prepared to thrive in industries shaped by technological progress.The company has already completed its prototype and is actively raising seed capital to build a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and accelerate its launch.Randolph’s journey to launching Humanly is rooted in both personal passion and professional experience. As a Black woman entrepreneur, she brings a unique perspective to the technology and workforce development sectors, where representation has historically been limited. Her career in talent acquisition, combined with her hands-on experience solving complex workforce challenges, has positioned her to make a significant impact with Humanly.“Humanly is more than a platform—it’s a movement to empower people in careers that AI can’t replace,” Randolph said. “We’re creating a future where human skills remain indispensable, and I’m thrilled to make Nashville the base for this vision.”Randolph sees Nashville as a perfect launchpad for Humanly. The city’s reputation as a center of creativity and innovation aligns closely with the company’s mission. Humanly plans to capitalize on Nashville’s vibrant community to build a robust network of professionals and solidify its place as a leader in workforce resilience.With plans to roll out its MVP in the coming months, Humanly is gearing up for rapid growth. The company aims to position itself as the go-to platform for professionals seeking to future-proof their careers in a competitive and ever-changing job market.Users can visit the official website www.humanlynetwork.com , for any media or commercial inquiries or email info@humanlynetwork.com..About Company:Humanly is a career platform dedicated to empowering individuals in roles that require uniquely human abilities, such as creativity, empathy, and strategic insight. Founded in 2024, the company bridges the gap between human potential and technological advancement to help professionals thrive in a dynamic job market.

