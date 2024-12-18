Breast Pumps Market to Soar to $2 Billion by 2028 with Immense Technological Advancements and Maternal Employment Trends

Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The breast pumps market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The breast pumps market size has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. It is estimated to grow from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as an increase in maternal employment rates, growing breastfeeding advocacy, supportive legislative measures, various healthcare initiatives, a greater focus on postpartum health, and influential social and cultural factors.

How Massive is the Expected Growth in the Breast Pumps Market, and What Are the Key Driving Factors?

In the coming years, the breast pumps market size is set to witness a rapid growth. It is predicted to surge to $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to global health initiatives, workplace inclusivity, introduction of sustainable products, strides in economic empowerment, and alterations in family structures. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include advances in smart breast pump technology, portability and wearability of breast pumps, the ability to customize the pumping experience, the integration of telehealth for lactation support, and sustainable and eco-friendly pumping products made available in the market.

Dive into The Breast Pumps Global Market Report with a detailed analytical sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8381&type=smp

The global women's employment rate has been increasing, significantly contributing to the growth of the breast pump market. There has been noticeable progress in terms of employment opportunities for women in recent years. According to monthly data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics BLS, the labor force participation rate of women aged between 16 to 19 was 37.2 % in 2022. The availability of breast pumps offer a convenient option for employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies despite their busy schedules at work. Consequently, this increase in global women's employment rate has greatly contributed to the expansion of the breast pumps market.

Which Key Players Are Actively Innovating and Leading the Breast Pumps Market?

A few prominent companies operating in the breast pumps market include Tommee Tippee International Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Goodbaby International Holding Ltd., Jarden Corporation, Energizer Personal Care LLC, and others. These companies have been focusing on the introduction of innovative solutions, predominantly, electric breast pumps to keep up with the competition. Electric breast pumps, for instance, are designed to aid lactating individuals in expressing and collecting breast milk. They utilize an electric motor to create suction, facilitating a more efficient and hands-free pumping experience. Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump Advanced launched by Koninklijke Philips N.V. in March 2021, with ‘Natural Motion technology,’ caters to the needs of mothers juggling a hectic lifestyle while prioritizing breastfeeding.

To learn more about the trends and innovations shaping the Breast Pumps Global Market, visit: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-pumps-global-market-report

How is the Breast Pumps Market Segmented, and What Are the Regional Trends Shaping Its Growth?

The breast pumps market covers a broad range of segments:

1 By Product: Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump

2 By Technology: Manual Breast Pump, Battery Powered Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump

3 By Application: Personal Use, Hospital Grade

Significantly, the largest region in the breast pumps market in 2023 was North America, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. Regions analyzed in the breast pumps market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Implantable Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-infusion-pumps-global-market-report

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravenous-infusion-pumps-global-market-report

Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ambulatory-iv-infusion-pumps-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published more than 15000 reports across 27 industries and in over 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. For more details:

Reach us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Please follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Find more reports on the Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.