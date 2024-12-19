Key Specialized Freight Trucking Market Trend 2024-2033: Adoption Of Collision Mitigation Technology

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The specialized freight trucking market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1617.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

Driven by a myriad of influential factors, the specialized freight trucking market continues its upward trajectory, with a promising outlook. In a market report titled "Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024", the market's value is anticipated to rise significantly from $1084.05 billion in 2023 to $1179.18 billion in 2024, delivering an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%.

What Factors Have Contributed to the Recent Market Growth?

The surge in oil and gas exports, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased production and consumption of chemicals, and a low-interest-rate environment have all contributed to the growth of the market during the historic period.

Are we About to Witness Continuation of Market Growth?

Absolutely! The specialized freight trucking market size is poised to witness sustained expansion in the coming years. A significant increase to $1617.37 billion is projected by 2028, delivering a CAGR of 8.2%. This robust growth in the forecast period will be fueled by a rising demand for raw materials from the manufacturing industries and accelerating urbanization.

See a comprehensive breakdown of the market's potential growth in a sample of the full report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2254&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Propelling the Market's Growth?

The specialised freight trucking market growth is also bolstered by solid economic growth projections in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund IMF forecasts that global GDP growth will hit 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Additionally, recovering commodity prices following a significant historical period decline are anticipated to aid the market's growth. Both developed and emerging economies are slated for stable growth during the forecast period, with emerging markets likely outpacing developed ones. This economic stability is likely to stimulate investments in end-user markets, subsequently driving the market growth further.

Access more details on future market trends with the full report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Who are the Major Influencers in the Market?

The specialized freight trucking market boasts a diverse spectrum of industry players including FedEx Corporation, Plains GP Holdings, Energy Transfer Partners LP, A.P Møller-Mærsk A/S, and Cargill, Incorporated. Other noteworthy contributors include Saia, Inc, XPO logistics, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Toyota Motor Corp.

What are the Emerging Trends?

Companies within the truck transportation sector are increasingly adopting collision mitigation technology to mitigate damage and loss of life associated with accidents. This technology alerts the driver to impending collisions and can autonomously act to deter accidents. Forward collision warning FCW, a system incorporated into low-speed AEB systems set to equip virtually all new passenger vehicles by 2022, is one such technology.

What are the Key Market Segments?

The specialized freight trucking market encompasses various segments:

1 By Type: Automobiles And Heavy Equipment, Bulk Liquids, Dry Bulk Materials, Forest Products, Refrigerated Goods

2 By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

3 By Application: Oil and Gas, Industrial and Manufacturing, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Other Applications

What's the Regional Insight into the Specialized Freight Trucking Market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the specialized freight trucking market, followed by North America. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

Machinery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machinery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at: The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

You can also reach out to us via email at info@tbrc.info, follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ, or explore our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.