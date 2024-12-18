Key Ship Building Market Trend 2024-2033: Impact Of Stringent Environmental Regulations

Ship Building Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The ship building market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $279.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

Has the Shipbuilding Market Experienced Growth in Recent Years?

Yes, the shipbuilding market size has experienced sturdy growth in the last few years. It is projected to escalate from $207.15 billion in 2023 to $220.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this impressive growth include economic growth in emerging markets, increasing demand for cruise ships, rising seaborne trade, and favorable government initiatives.

What Are the Growth Projections for the Ship Building Market?

The shipbuilding market size is predicted to see further robust growth in the following years. It is likely to flourish to $279.58 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. An increasing demand for e-commerce, a rising tourism industry and a growing population all play pivotal roles in this growth forecast. Additionally, trends such as a focus on integration of artificial intelligence ai, green ship building technologies, surge in LNG liquefied natural gas-fueled engines, use of robotics, digital twin technology, solar and wind powered ships, collaborations, and increasing investments should also boost the market in the forecast period.

What Factors Are Driving This Growth?

One significant growth driver is the increasing seaborne trade, essential to the development of the shipbuilding market. Globalization, technological advancements and changes in consumer behavior towards digitally available services and products have all contributed to the increase in seaborne trade. Factors such as a rising population, surging purchasing power of consumers and improving standards of living all contribute to an escalating demand for consumer goods, resulting in increased production and rapid industrialization.

For instance, Hellenic Shipping News data 2021 shows that during the first 10 months of 2021, the global seaborne coal trade increased by 5.1% y-o-y to 984.7 million tonnes. Furthermore, the manufacturing of environmentally friendly and advanced ships is being supported by an increasing necessity for efficient transport alternatives for the movement of goods. According to Alliance Experts, transport by sea allows for shipping large volumes at a lower cost, making it a more favorable choice than road, rail, or air. These factors are expected to drive the demand for shipbuilding market growth.

Which Industry Players are Dominant in the Ship Building Market?

Major corporations dominating the shipbuilding market include Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, Fincantieri S.p.A, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, and several others. These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the course of the market with their technological advancements and innovative approaches, contributing to the healthy competition within the sector.

What Are Some Key Trends Emerging in the Ship Building Market?

Increasingly, one key trend in the shipbuilding market is the adoption of 3D printing technology. As a part of the wider manufacturing and engineering sectors, the shipbuilding industry is also benefiting from this innovative technology. Collaborations with other industry players to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and integrate advanced 3D printing is becoming a common strategic move. For instance, in 2021, US 3D printer OEM 3D Systems partnered with military shipbuilding industry, Huntington Ingalls Industries, to develop new corrosion-proof metal powders for maritime 3D printing applications.

How is the Ship Building Market Segmented?

The shipbuilding market can be categorized based on:

1 Product: Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise And Ferry, Other Products

2 Application: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation

3 End-User: Logistics Companies, Cruise Operators, Other End-Users

How is the Ship Building Market Spread Across the Globe?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shipbuilding market in 2023. Western Europe holds the position of the second largest market, according to the global shipbuilding market report. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective of the market landscape.

