AI in Cybersecurity Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth $154.8 Billion by 2032

Global AI in cybersecurity market growth is driven by rising demand for advanced security, increasing cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of digital security.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ AI in Cybersecurity Market ," the AI in cybersecurity market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $154.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.AI in cybersecurity solutions provides data security capabilities to several sectors by enabling the confidentiality of sensitive information, it allows organizations to protect their assets from various cyber-attacks and improve customer experience. In addition, several large and small-sized enterprises are increasingly employing AI in cybersecurity solutions to expand their security services. Moreover, in the financial sector, AI examines user behavior and transaction data to identify trends that may represent fraud, assisting financial institutions in the detection and prevention of fraud.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 293 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A185408 As this sector deals with a vast amount of sensitive data, which in turn provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of AI in cybersecurity in this sector. Meanwhile, there is an increasing demand for AI in cybersecurity solutions in the healthcare sector, as AI protects patient information and sensitive medical data from breaches and unauthorized access. These multiple applications offered by AI in cybersecurity solutions in several industries are expected to propel artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market demand.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the AI in cybersecurity market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As on-premise deployment mode solutions provides an extra level of security to the organizations. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow most during the forecast period. The growth of the segment of cloud security is mainly driven by the increase in the adoption and susceptibility of wireless networks, as facilities increasingly rely on wireless networks for data transfer.By region, North America dominated the AI in cybersecurity market size in 2022. Businesses in this area are embracing security solutions at an increasing rate, which in turn are expected to propel artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Strong government policies regarding privacy and security in this region have been driving the growth of the global market.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options With most of the population confined in homes even after the lockdown measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings. In accordance to maximize the revenue opportunities while optimizing the operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This enabled many businesses to invest in AI in cybersecurity solutions. In addition, threat detection, anomaly detection, and predictive analysis may all be improved by incorporating cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into cybersecurity services. Based on user behavior patterns, these technologies can help the identification of potentially security-breaching activities, the automation of encryption processes, and the detection of suspicious conduct.Furthermore, the rise in trend of cloud computing in several industries including cybersecurity industry is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for AI in cybersecurity industry growth. As cloud-based cybersecurity solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, that enhance business operations. For instance, in March 2021, IBM launched new and enhanced services designed to help organizations manage the cloud security strategy, policies and controls across hybrid cloud environments. Therefore, numerous strategies adopted by businesses further help to accelerate the AI in cybersecurity market forecast.The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity industry globally.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A185408 Key Findings of the Study:1. By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.2. By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.3. By security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.4. By technology, the machine learning segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.5. By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest AI in cybersecurity market share in 2022.6. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A185408 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. 