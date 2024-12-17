Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime for Plotting Mass Shooting of Gay Community

A Michigan man pleaded guilty today to one count of committing a hate crime by attempting to carry out a mass killing.

According to court documents, Mack Davis, 22, of Owosso, admitted that he attempted to conduct a mass killing of individuals at a political party headquarters and a nearby bar in the Eastern District of Michigan because he associated both locations with gay people.

“This defendant amassed an arsenal of firearms, rounds of ammunition and bombmaking parts that he intended to use to carry out the mass killing of gay people. This kind of vile and heinous hate-fueled violence, intended to target innocent people based on their sexual orientation, runs contrary to our values as Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Bias-motivated crimes targeting the LGBTQI+ community will not be tolerated. The Justice Department will continue using every tool at our disposal to protect communities from the scourge of hate-fueled violence by prosecuting those who carry out or attempt to carry out such crimes.”

“Davis’ plans were chilling. He intended to commit mass shootings at two locations — destroying countless lives and devastating our community — all because of his fanatical hatred for gay people,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. “I applaud the work of law enforcement in disrupting this awful plot and arresting Davis before he could carry out his planned attacks. Today’s guilty plea is a reflection of my office’s commitment to prosecuting bias crimes and is a critical step in holding this defendant accountable for his actions.”

“Mack Davis’ guilty plea to a federal hate crime highlights the unwavering dedication of law enforcement to uphold the safety and security of every community in Michigan,” said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of FBI Detroit Field Office. “This case serves as a stark reminder that there is no tolerance for hate-fueled violence. Davis confessed to devising a plan motivated by his deep-seated hatred, targeting innocent individuals associated with the LGBTQIA+ community. The FBI’s Detroit Field Office, Flint Resident Agency, in collaboration with the Owosso Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the Michigan State Police, acted swiftly to prevent this malicious scheme from being carried out. Our collective action disrupted a serious threat and reaffirmed our commitment to protecting vulnerable communities from harm. Michigan law enforcement remains committed to ensuring all individuals live free from fear of violence or discrimination. We are dedicated to combating hate, protecting the safety and well-being of Michigan residents, and fostering a safe environment where everyone, regardless of identity, can thrive in peace.”

According to court documents, from at least July 2023 through June 2024, Davis accessed search engines and social media sites to research, post about, and pay tribute to mass killers, and wrote about dozens of mass killers in journals and on other items in his home. During that period, Davis also began to plot his own mass killing, by, among other things, drafting lists of weapons and tactical gear he owned and intended to acquire for use in his mass killing. By June, Davis had crossed off every item on the list of weapons and tactical gear he intended to acquire, and had amassed an arsenal that included two firearms, magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow and arrows, assorted bomb-making parts, smoke grenades, tactical gear and clothing and several knives. Davis inscribed one of the knives with the anti-gay slur, “FAGGOT Killer.”

From April through June, Davis solidified his plan to commit the mass killing. Among other acts, Davis posted on a social media site that he intended to commit a mass killing at a political party headquarters, which Davis referred to as “Location 1,” that Davis wrote was “filled with far-left liberal, faggot scum.” Davis wrote that he would continue the mass killing at “Location 2,” a nearby bar that Davis wrote was “a faggot bar.” Davis researched both locations online, conducted physical surveillance of both locations and posted about his research and surveillance on the social media site. During that period, Davis also vandalized two cars that belonged to his neighbors, whom he knew to be gay, by spray-painting the word “fag” on one of the cars. Days later, Davis also test-fired one of his firearms, an illegal short-barreled rifle, by firing approximately 60 bullets into several of his neighbors’ properties, including one of the cars that he had previously vandalized.

The Owosso Police Department arrested Davis for that shooting. Davis was later transferred to federal custody, where he has remained since.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Because Davis’s hate crime involved an attempt to kill, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Detroit Field Office investigated the case, with assistance the from the Owosso Police Department, ATF and Michigan State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frances Lee Carlson and Christopher W. Rawsthorne for the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Erin Monju of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.