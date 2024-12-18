EBC Financial Group Leads with Purpose: CSR Initiative Supports the Blind School of Maha Phai Pattaya

EBC Financial Group volunteers brought smiles to The Redemptorist Foundation, sharing supplies and heartfelt moments with visually impaired students. Their initiative, "Join the Journey to Bring Smiles to the Blind," highlights the power of inclusion and

THAILAND, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group extended its commitment to community engagement through an impactful charity initiative dedicated to supporting the students at The Blind School of Maha Phai Pattaya. The program, titled “Join the Journey to Bring Smiles to the Blind,” took place at The Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities in Chonburi Province and featured the donation of essential supplies alongside heartfelt gestures of care.

An Initiative Rooted in Purpose: Supporting Visually Impaired Students

The CSR initiative was designed to support the vital work of The Blind School of Maha Phai Pattaya, an institution dedicated to educating and empowering visually impaired children since 1986. While the event took place at the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, its purpose was to provide direct aid and encouragement to the students of the blind school, who rely on community support for their holistic development.

EBC Financial Group volunteers organised the donation of essential supplies and snacks, fostering moments of connection with the visually impaired community. The event underscored the importance of inclusion and the role of organisations in building a compassionate society.

EBC Financial Group’s Commitment to Social Responsibility

This initiative is part of EBC Financial Group’s broader efforts to uphold its values of fairness, compassion, and responsibility. The organisation’s CEO shared in a statement: “Our focus goes beyond financial services; we aim to leave a positive mark on the communities we serve. By supporting institutions like The Blind School of Maha Phai Pattaya, we hope to contribute to a brighter and more inclusive future.”

The program, which brought smiles to its participants and beneficiaries, reflects EBC Financial Group’s understanding that impactful business practices must be accompanied by meaningful social contributions. This initiative is rooted in EBC’s core value of trust, which thrives on building connections with the communities and societies where it operates.

A Legacy of Education and Empowerment

The Blind School of Maha Phai Pattaya, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has been a beacon of hope for visually impaired children for nearly four decades. The school provides free education, specialised programs, and holistic care to its students, ensuring they have the tools needed to thrive.

EBC Financial Group’s support adds to the legacy of this remarkable institution, reinforcing its mission to empower visually impaired children through education and opportunity.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group's subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

