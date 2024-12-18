PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release

December 18, 2024 Gatchalian: Senate OKs bill honoring education personnel The Senate gave its final nod on a proposed measure that Senator Win Gatchalian sponsored: the 'National Education Support Personnel Day Act,' which seeks to declare May 16 of every year as a special working holiday. Under the proposed measure, the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will lead the preparations and implementation of the annual program of activities for the National Education Support Personnel Day observance. Education Support Personnel refers to persons employed in teaching-related or non-teaching positions, including teaching assistants, registrars, librarians, doctors, nurses, guidance counselors, psychologists, and clerks, among others. There are over 107,000 non-teaching staff in the DepEd. The Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) also reported that there are more than 63,000 support personnel across state universities and colleges. Gatchalian emphasized that the proposed measure aligns with the celebration of the "World Education Support Personnel Day," which has been celebrated globally since 2018. Among the countries that celebrate the occasion are Australia, Canada, Malta, South Africa, and the United States. "Nais nating ipadama sa ating mga education support personnel na mahalaga ang kanilang papel sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at sa pagtataguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Ang pagdiriwang ng National Education Support Personnel Day ay magbibigay ng pagkilala para sa kanilang dedikasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian added that the proposed measure's timeliness aligns with the removal of non-teaching tasks from teachers under DepEd Order No. 2 series of 2024, which emphasizes the important role of support staff in the smooth operation of schools. Gatchalian: Panukalang batas na nagbibigay parangal sa mga education support personnel aprubado na sa Senado Aprubado na ng Senado sa huli at ikatlong pagbasa ang isang panukalang batas na isinulong ni Gatchalian: ang National Education Support Personnel Day Act (Senate Bill No. 2872) na layong ideklara ang May 16 kada taon bilang isang special working holiday. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, pangungunahan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Higher Education (CHED) ang paghahanda sa pagpapatupad ng taunang programa ng aktibidad para sa pagdiriwang ng National Education Support Personnel Day. Kabilang sa mga Education Support Personnel ang mga may katungkulang walang direktang kinalaman sa pagtuturo, kabilang ang mga teaching assistant, registrar, librarian, mga duktor, nurse, guidance counselors, psychologists, clerks, at iba pa. May mahigit 107,000 non-teaching staff sa DepEd. Ayon sa Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC), may mahigit 63,000 support personnel sa mga state universities and colleges. Ayon kay Gatchalian, tumutugma ang panukalang batas sa pagdiriwang ng World Education Support Personnel Day" na ipinagdiriwang kada taon simula 2018. Kabilang sa mga bansang nagdiriwang ng World Education Support Personnel Day ang Australia, Canada, Malta, South Africa, at Estados Unidos. "Nais nating ipadama sa ating mga education support personnel na mahalaga ang kanilang papel sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon at sa pagtaguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga mag-aral. Sa pagdiriwang natin sa National Education Support Personnel Day, mabibigyan natin sila ng pagkilala para sa kanilang dedikasyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Dagdag ni Gatchalian, napapanahon ang panukalang batas kasunod ng pag-alis ng mga non-teaching tasks mula sa mga guro sa ilalim ng DepEd Order No. 2 series of 2024, kung saan binibigyang diin ang kahalagahan ng support staff sa maayos na pagpapatakbo ng mga paaralan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.