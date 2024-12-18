North Africa’s Power Shift: Renewable Energy Development and Energy Security
This in-depth report explores North Africa's complex renewable energy journey, highlighting the divergent paths taken in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya and the thematic realities and challenges each faces. Through detailed analysis of transition plans, renewable policies, and the intricate challenges of water scarcity and limited finances, this volume examines how the region can balance energy security with climate goals while addressing economic and social inequalities in an era of global transition.
Dive deeper into the challenges and opportunities shaping North Africa's energy transition. Explore in-depth analyses, case studies, and actionable insights on renewable energy, energy security, and regional cooperation across the region.
Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images.
