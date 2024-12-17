California joins federal and community partners to launch pilot project to help clean up Tijuana River

The pilot, which will run for the next two consecutive storm seasons, began with the deployment of the plastic-and-steel encased booms on Nov. 14. Today’s ribbon-cutting event initiates the next phase: the capture and removal of objects that block the untreated wastewater from entering the treatment plant.

Although Mexico is primarily responsible for preventing trash-laden wastewater from flowing into the Tijuana River Valley, U.S. federal and state agencies assist with equipment, maintenance and resources to contain the discharges through a series of canyon collectors designed to intercept objects that block untreated sewage from reaching the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Governor Newsom visited both sides of the border earlier this year to see rehabilitation efforts. In partnership with California’s congressional delegation and the Biden-Harris Administration, Governor Newsom helped secure $453 million in federal funding — $103 million this year and $350 million last year— for critical upgrades to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. The upgrades will significantly reduce the flow of untreated sewage into California’s coastal waters.

State investments to clean up the area, provide air filters to communities: Earlier this month, the county announced plans to purchase and distribute $2.7 million worth of air purifiers for local residents, which will be reimbursed by the state. Since 2019, California has allocated $35 million in state funding to address pollution in the Tijuana River Valley and support cleanup efforts: