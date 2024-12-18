RVNG Couture Expands Its Brand Portfolio with the Launch of Its First Ready-to-Wear Collection

The Cashmere Dream Collection (Photography by Lindsay Anne Delaney @citylightlinds)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RVNG Couture , renowned for its couture masterpieces, proudly announces the launch of its first ready-to-wear collection: The Cashmere Dream Collection. This collection marks RVNG Couture’s expansion into premium outerwear, offering a blend of style, comfort, and craftsmanship for the modern woman.The Cashmere Dream Collection features 12 cashmere coats in two distinctive styles: The Nora Coat, accented with shearling fur trim on the collar and cuffs, and The Ryan Winter Trench, designed with a waist tie and two functional pockets. Both styles are available in six vibrant colors—Baby Pink, Brat Green, Crimson Red, Lilac, Noir, and Toffee. Prices range from $1,900 USD for the Ryan Winter Trench to $2,250 USD for The Nora Coat, with sizes available from US 0–16."As a Canadian fashion designer focused on high fashion, I wanted to create a coat that is both warm and functional for women with full, fast-paced lives," said Jordan Stewart, founder and designer of RVNG Couture. "These coats are designed for those who want to look well put together while braving the elements. This collection embodies luxury with vibrant colors to brighten winter days and adds coziness to any outfit. Most importantly, it’s a versatile coat you can dress up or down—a true standout piece that combines sharp style, softness for the soul, and warmth for the heart."Celebrated for empowering women through couture-inspired designs, RVNG Couture continues to redefine luxury by blending modern aesthetics with exceptional craftsmanship. This vision is now brought to life in its outerwear collection. Crafted from premium cashmere, RVNG Couture’s coats emphasize both quality and timeless design. The brand views each coat as "winter packaging"—a defining statement piece that shapes the wearer’s look throughout the season.Looking ahead, RVNG Couture plans to expand its outerwear line with new designs, releasing an annual collection that evolves with the brand’s vision. This outerwear debut is just the beginning, as the brand continues to grow its ready-to-wear line, combining couture craftsmanship with modern functionality.The Cashmere Dream Collection is now available for purchase at rvng.ca. Follow RVNG Couture on Instagram at @rvng.couture for the latest updates. Campaign images are available HERE

