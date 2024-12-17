Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE WEST JORDAN JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: December 17, 2024

West Jordan, Utah—The West Jordan Judicial Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve West Jordan, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Ron Kunz who will retire in January.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

∙ Matthew Brass, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Farmington,

∙ Mark Flores, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City,

∙ Jennifer Foresta, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City,

∙ Ryan N. Holtan, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Salt Lake City, and

∙ Chelsey A. McHugh, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Taylorsville.

A comment period will be held through December 27, 2024. Once application materials are provided to Dirk Burton, the West Jordan Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the West Jordan City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

