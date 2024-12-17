Submit Release
Mirasol Resources Announces Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,586,250 incentive stock options (“Options”) to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company under the Company’s long-term incentive plan.

The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 30% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 35% on each of the six and twelve month anniversaries of the date of grant.

All grants of Options are subject to the Company’s Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2024.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


