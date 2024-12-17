CBP officers seize over $4.2M in mixed narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $4.2 million in mixed narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This is a high-value, combination load of narcotics and this interception reflects our CBP officers effective use of inspections experience, training and technology to successfully zero-in on this seizure and prevent this poison from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 442 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 18 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On Friday, Dec. 13 at the International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, a CBP officer referred a 2013 Chrysler van for secondary inspection. During a secondary examination, which included the use of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 442 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and two packages containing a total of nearly 18 pounds of alleged heroin hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $4,294,759.

CBP seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned them over to state and local High Intensity Drug Task Force (HIDTA) agents who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.