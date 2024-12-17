CBP officers seize over $4.2M in mixed narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $4.2 million in mixed narcotics in a single enforcement action.
“This is a high-value, combination load of narcotics and this interception reflects our CBP officers effective use of inspections experience, training and technology to successfully zero-in on this seizure and prevent this poison from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.
On Friday, Dec. 13 at the International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, a CBP officer referred a 2013 Chrysler van for secondary inspection. During a secondary examination, which included the use of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 442 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and two packages containing a total of nearly 18 pounds of alleged heroin hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $4,294,759.
CBP seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned them over to state and local High Intensity Drug Task Force (HIDTA) agents who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
