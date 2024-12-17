Table of Surrogate Endpoints That Were the Basis of Drug Approval or Licensure

|Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency

|Patients with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|Plasma alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor
|Traditional
|Alpha-1 protease inhibitor augmentation
|Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency
|non–central nervous system manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD)
|assessment of % predicted Dlco and spleen volume
|Traditional
|hydrolytic lysosomal sphingomyelin-specific enzyme
|Acromegaly
|Patients with acromegaly who don't respond to or cannot undergo other standard therapies
|Serum Insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-1)
|Traditional
|Growth hormone receptor antagonist
|Acromegaly
|Patients with acromegaly who don't respond to or cannot undergo other standard therapies

|Traditional
|Somatostatin analog
|Activated PI3 kinase delta syndrome
|activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) syndrome (APDS)
|Co Primary: improvement in lymphoproliferation as measured by a change from baseline in lymphadenopathy measured by the log10-transformed sum of product diameters and the normalization of immunophenotype as measured by the percentage of naïve B cells out of total B cells
|Traditional
|kinase inhibitor - phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase d (PI3K-d) inhibitor
|Acute Bronchospasm
|Patients with acute bronchospasm associated with reversible obstructive airway disease or exercise
|Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
|Traditional
|Beta-2 adrenergic agonist
|Alzheimer's disease
|Patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease
|Reduction in amyloid beta plaques
|Accelerated
|Monoclonal antibody
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
|Adults who have ALS with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene
|Change in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL)
|Accelerated
| antisense oligonucleotide
|Anemia
|Pateints with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD)
|mean change in Hb
|Traditional†
|hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF PH) inhibitor
|Anthrax vaccine
|Persons at high risk of exposure to anthrax
|Anti-protective antigen antibody response
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Anticoagulation reversal (needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding)
|Patients treated with a direct or indirect FXa inhibitor when reversal of anticoagulation is needed
|Percent change in anti-FXa activity, from baseline to nadir
|Accelerated
|Binding and sequestering FXa inhibitors
|Asthma
|Patients with asthma
|Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
|Traditional
|Corticosteroid; Beta-2 adrenergic agonist
|The prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV
|18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV
|CHIKV-specific neutralizing antibody titer ≥150 as determined by micro-plaque reduction neutralization test (μPRNT50)
|Accelerated
|IXCHIQ elicits CHIKV-specific immune responses. The exact mechanism of protection has not been determined but protection is thought to be mediated by CHIKV-specific neutralizing antibodies.
|Chronic kidney disease
|Patients with chronic kidney disease secondary to multiple etiologies
|Estimated glomerular filtration rate or serum creatinine
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
|Patients with COPD
|Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
|Traditional
|Corticosteroid; Long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist; Anticholinergic; Phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor
|Chronic graft versus host disease
|Patient with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy
|overall response rate (ORR)
|Traditional
|kinase inhibitor - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK)
|Cushing's disease
|Patients with Cushing’s disease for whom pituitary surgery is not an option or has not been curative
|Urine free cortisol
|Traditional
|Somatostatin analog
|Cushing's syndrome
|Patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery
|Urine free cortisol ˟
|Traditional
| Cortisol synthesis inhibitor
|Cystic fibrosis
|Patients with cystic fibrosis
|Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
|Traditional
|Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiator
|Cystinuria
|Patients with cystinuria
|Urinary cystine
|Traditional
|Reducing and complexing thiol
|Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
|CMV seropositive and hematopoietic transplant recipients requiring prophylaxis
| Plasma CMV-DNA exceeding threshold for starting treatment
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Diphtheria vaccine (in combination vaccines)
|Persons to be immunized against diphtheria
|Anti-diphtheria toxoid antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
|Patients with DMD who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon skipping
|Skeletal muscle dystrophin
|Accelerated
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|Patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatectomy, or other conditions
|Fecal coefficient of fat absorption
|Traditional
|Pancreatic enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of fats, proteins, and starches.
|Extravascular hemolysis
|extravascular hemolysis (EVH) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
|Change in hemoglobin (Hgb)
|Traditional†
|Complement factor D inhibitor
|Fabry disease
|Patients with confirmed Fabry disease
|Complete/near complete clearance of GL-3 inclusions in biopsied renal peritubular capillaries (using the Fabrazyme Scoring System)
|Accelerated
|Enzyme replacement therapy
|Fabry disease
|Patients with confirmed Fabry disease and amenable GLA gene variants
|Reduction of GL-3 inclusions in biopsied renal peritubular capillaries (using the BLISS methodology)
|Accelerated
|Pharmacological chaperone
|Fabry disease
|Patients with Fabry disease
|Sustained treatment effect on loss of renal function across the various stages of renal disease
|Traditional
|Hydrolytic lysosomal neutral glycosphingolipid-specific enzyme
|Female hypogonadotropic

|Infertile women with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
|Follicle size, serum estradiol and progesterone#
|Traditional
|Gonadotropin
|First aid antiseptic; Health care antiseptic; Consumer antiseptic
|General public, consumers, and health care professionals
|Bacterial count
|Traditional and Monograph
| Antimicrobial
|Geographic atrophy
|geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
|mean rate of geographic atrophy (GA) growth
|Traditional
|complement inhibitor
|Gout
|Patients with gout
|Serum uric acid
|Traditional
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor; URAT1 inhibitor; Uricase
|Helicobacter pylori infection
|Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection
|Successful H. pylori eradication
|Traditional
|potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) / penicillin class antibacterial
|Hepatitis A (Hep A) vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against Hep A
|Anti-Hep A antigen antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Hepatitis B (Hep B) vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against Hep B
|Plasma hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Hepatitis B Virus (all known subtypes) vaccine
|Adults > 18 yo to be immunized against all known suptypes of hepatitis b virus
|Neutralizing antibody >/= 10 mIU/mL
|Traditional
|Induction of antibodies to HBsAg.
|Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)
|Patients with HBV infection with or without cirrhosis
| Undetectable plasma HBV-DNA for indefinite treatment or HBsAg loss for finite treatment
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)
|Patients with HCV infection with or without cirrhosis
|Sustained viral response (HCV-RNA)
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Hepatitis D Virus (HDV)
|Patients with HDV infection with or without cirrhosis
|≥ 2 log reduction in HDV-RNA plus normalization of ALT or HDV below the LLOQ˟
|Accelerated
|Antiviral
|Hepatorenal syndrome
|Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1
|Serum creatinine˟
|Traditional
| Mechanism agnostic*
|Heterotopic ossification
|patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
|annualized change in new heterotopic ossification (HO) volume
|Traditional
|Retinoid
|Histiocytosis
|patients with histiocytic neoplasms
|overall response rate (ORR)
|Traditional
|Kinase inhibitor - mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor
|Homozygous sitosterolemia (phytosterolemia)
|Patients with homozygous sitosterolemia (phytosterolemia)
|Plasma sitosterol and campesterol
|Traditional
|Dietary cholesterol absorption inhibitor
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1)
|Patients with HIV-1
|Undetectable plasma HIV RNA
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1)
|Patients at high risk of sexually acquired HIV-1
|Serum HIV antibody
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1)
|Highly treatment-experienced HIV-1 patients
| Greater than 0.5 log reduction in plasma HIV RNA
|Traditional
|Antiviral
|Human Papillomavirus
|Persons (18 through 45 years of age) to be immunized against human papillomavirus
|Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Hypercholesterolemia
|Patients with heterozygous familial and nonfamilial hypercholesterolemia
|Serum LDL cholesterol
|Traditional
|Lipid-lowering
|Hypercholesterolemia
|Patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
|Serum LDL cholesterol
|Traditional
|Lipid-lowering
|Hyperkalemia
|Patients with hyperkalemia
|Serum potassium
|Traditional
|Potassium binder
|Hyperphosphatemia
|Dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia
|Serum phosphate
|Traditional
|Phosphate binder
|Hypertension
|Patients with hypertension
|Blood pressure
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia
|Serum triglycerides
|Traditional
|Lipid-lowering
|Hypokalemia
|Patients with hypokalemia
|Serum potassium
|Traditional
|Potassium salts
|Hyponatremia
|Patients with hypervolemic and euvolemic hyponatremia
|Serum sodium
|Traditional
|Vasopressin receptor antagonist
|Hypophosphatemia
|X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH)
|Serum Phosphorus Concentration
|Traditional†
|fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) blocking antibody
|Hypotension
|Patients with distributive shock
|Blood pressure
|Traditional
|Alpha and beta adrenergic agonist; Vasopressin analog
|Hypothyroidism
|Patients with hypothyroidism
|Serum thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
|Traditional
|Thyroid hormone analog
|Influenza A H5N1 vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against influenza
|Hemagglutination inhibition antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of Immunity
|Influenza vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against influenza
|Hemagglutination inhibition antibody
|Accelerated
|Induction of immunity
|Interoperative hemorrhage
|Patients who require reduction of blood pressure to reduce bleeding during surgery
|Blood pressure
|Traditional
|Vasodilator
|Invasive pneumococcal disease
|Patients with invasive pneumococcal disease
|Opsonophagocytosis assay titers
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Japanese encephalitis vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against Japanese encephalitis
|Neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Lipodystrophy
|Patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy
|Serum hemoglobin A1C, fasting glucose and triglycerides
|Traditional
|Leptin analog
|Lupus nephritis
|Patients with active lupus nephritis
|Complete renal response (CRR), defined as 1) a response in the urine proteinuria (protein-creatine ratio) and 2) preservation/improvement of renal function (estimated glomerular filtration rate)
|Traditional
|Immunosuppressant
|Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) deficiency
|Patients with LAL deficiency
|Serum LDL-c levels
|Traditional
|Hydrolytic lysosomal cholesteryl ester and triacylglycerol-specific enzyme
|Male hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with inferility
|Men with selected cases of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with inferility
|Sperm parameters
|Traditional
|Gonadotropin
|Meningococcal (serogroups A, C, Y, W) meningitis vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis
|Serum bactericidal antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of Immunity
|Meningococcal ACYW-135 vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis
|Serum bactericidal antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Meningococcal Group B vaccine
|Persons (18 through 25 years of age) to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis
|Serum bactericidal antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Methylmalonic acidemia
|Patients with acute hyperammonemia due to methylmalonic acidemia
|Plasma ammonia
|Traditional
|Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator
|To mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma
|Subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma
|Proportion of patients who achieve a cell collection goal of ≥ 6 × 106 CD34+ cells/kg
|Traditional
|Inhibitor of the C-X-C Motif Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4)
|Monkeypox vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against monkeypox
|Vaccinia-neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease
|Patients with MAC lung disease
|Sputum culture conversion to negative by six months
|Accelerated
|Antimicrobial
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|Patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation
|Complete remission (CR) or partial remission (PR)
|Traditional
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor
|Myelofibrosis
|Myelofibrosis (MF) in adults with anemia
|Splenic volume response
|Traditional†
|Kinase inhibitor - multi-kinase inhibitor (JAK1, JAK2, ACVR1/ALK2)
|N-acetylglutamate Synthase (NAGS) deficiency
|Patients with hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency
|Plasma ammonia
|Traditional
|Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) / metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH)
|Precirrhotic NASH patients with liver fibrosis
|Histopathologic findings of either 1) resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of fibrosis OR 2) improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of steatohepatitis OR 3) Both#
|Accelerated
|Anti-fibrotic; Anti-inflammatory
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with Thrombocytopenia due to immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenia or chronic hepatitis C
|Platelet count response
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with chronic iron overload or non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia syndromes
|Serum ferritin and liver iron concentration
|Traditional
|Iron chelator
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with anemia due to (1) chronic kidney disease, (2) chemotherapy-induced anemia, (3) zidoviduine in patients with HIV-infection
|Hematologic response and reduction in transfusion
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with severe aplastic anemia
|Hematologic response
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with methemoglobinemia
|Serum methemoglobin
|Accelerated
|Oxidation-reduction agent
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients in need of reversal of anticoagulant effects for emergency surgery/urgent procedures and in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.
|Change in coagulation parameters
|Traditional
|Humanized monoclonal antibody fragment
|Nonmalignant hematology
|Patients with sickle cell disease
|Hemoglobin response rate
|Accelerated
|Hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor
|Ocular hypertension
|Ocular hypertension
|Mean intraocular pressure (IOP)
|Traditional
|Relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist
|Open angle glaucoma
|Open-angle glaucoma
|Mean intraocular pressure (IOP)
|Traditional
|Relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist
|Opioid use disorder
|Patients with opioid use disorder
|Urine toxicology test for opioids
|Traditional
|1. Partial opioid agonist
|Osteoporosis
|Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis
|New morphometric vertebral fractures
|Traditional
|Estrogen agonist/antagonist; Parathyroid hormone analog; Bisphosphonate; RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor
|Osteoporosis
|Patients with glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis
|Bone mineral density¤
|Traditional
|Bisphosphonate; Parathyroid hormone analog; RANKL inhibitor
|Osteoporosis
|Men with osteoporosis
|Bone mineral density¤
|Traditional
|Parathyroid hormone analog; Bisphosphonate; RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor
|Overweight
|Initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese)
|Percent change in body mass index (BMI)
|Traditional
|Sympathomimetic amine anorectic
|Paget's disease
|Patients with Paget's disease
|Serum alkaline phosphatase
|Traditional
|Bisphosphonate
|Peri-implantitis
|Patients with peri-implantitis
|Probing pocket depth˟
|Traditional
|Antimicrobial
|Periodontitis
|Patients with chronic periodontitis with a mean probing pocket depth of greater than 5mm
|Probing pocket depth
|Traditional
|Antimicrobial
|Pertussis (in combination vaccines)
|Persons (18 through 64 years of age) to be immunized against pertussis
|Serum antibody concentrations
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Phenylketonuria
|1. Patients with hyperphenylalaninemia due to tetrahydrobiopterin-responsive phenylketonuria
2. Adults with PKU who have uncontrolled plasma Phe>600 micromol/L on existing management
|Plasma phenylalanine
|Traditional
|1. Phenylalanine hydroxylase activator
2. Phenylalanine-metabolizing enzyme
|Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
|Persons ( ≥ 50 years of age) to be immunized against pneumonia and invasive disease
|Opsonophagocytic antibody response
|Traditional/Accelerated
|Induction of immunity
|Polio vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against polio
|Neutralizing antibody response
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Polycystic kidney disease
|Patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease with or without associated polycystic liver disease
|Total kidney volume˟
|Accelerated
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Preterm birth
|Women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth
|Delivery prior to 37 weeks gestation
|Accelerated
|Progesterone analog
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|Patients with primary biliary cholangitis
|Serum alkaline phosphatase and bilirubin#
|Accelerated
|Anti-fibrotic; Anti-inflammatory
|Primary glomerular diseases associated with significant proteinuria
|Patients with primary glomerular disease associated with significant proteinuria, primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN)
|Proteinuria (urinary protein/creatinine ratio)
|Accelerated
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1)
|Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1)
|Urinary oxalate
|Traditional
|siRNA against hyroxyacid oxidase 1 gene
|Primary hyperparathyroidism
|Patients with hypercalcemia due to primary hyperparathyroidism
|Serum calcium
|Traditional
|Calcium-sensing receptor agonist
|Propionic acidemia
|Patients with acute hyperammonemia due to propionc acidemia
|Plasma ammonia
|Traditional
|Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator
|Pulmonary fibrosis
|Patients with pulmonary fibrosis
|Forced vital capacity (FVC)
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Pulmonary tuberculosis
|Patients with active pulmonary tuberculosis
|Sputum culture conversion to negative
|Accelerated
|Antimicrobial
|Pyruvate kinase deficiency anemia
|Hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency
|Hemoglobin (Hgb) response
|Traditional†
|pyruvate kinase activator
|Rabies immune globulin
|Patients with suspected exposure to a rabid animal
|Rabies neutralizing activity and antibody response
|Traditional
|Passive immunity
|Rabies Vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against rabies
|Neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Secondary hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney disease
|Patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney disease
|Serum intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH)
|Traditional
|Calcium-sensing receptor agonist; Vitamin D3 analog
|Smallpox vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against smallpox
|Vaccinia-neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Smallpox vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against smallpox
|Vaccination site take reaction (replicating smallpox vaccines only)
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Supportive cancer care
|Patients with delayed methotrexate clearance due to impaired renal function
|Plasma methotrexate
|Traditional
|Carboxypeptidase
|Supportive cancer care
|Patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumor malignancies who are receiving anti-cancer therapy expected to result in tumor lysis and subsequent elevation of uric acid
|Serum uric acid
|Traditional
|Uric acid specific enzyme
|Supportive cancer care
|Patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs
|Duration of severe neutropenia
|Traditional
|Leukocyte growth factor
|Systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease
|Patents with systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease
|Forced vital capacity (FVC)
|Traditional
|Mechanism agnostic*
|Testosterone deficiency
|Men with primary or hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
|Serum testosterone
|Traditional
|Androgen, GnRH analog
|Tetanus vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against tetanus
|Anti-tetanus toxoid antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against tick-borne encephalitis
|Neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
|Tobacco dependence
|Cigarette smokers
|Exhaled carbon monoxide
|Traditional
|Smoking cessation
|Tumor-induced osteomalacia
|FGF23-related hypophosphatemia in tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO) associated with phosphaturic mesenchymal tumors
|Serum Phosphorus Concentration
|Traditional†
|fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) blocking antibody
|Type 1 diabetes mellitus
|Patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus
|Serum hemoglobin A1C
|Traditional
|Glucose-lowering
|Type 1 Gaucher disease
|Patients with Type 1 Gaucher disease
|Spleen volume, liver volume, hemoglobin and platelet count#
|Traditional
|Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor; Hydrolytic lysozomal glucocerebroside-specific enzyme
|Type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Serum hemoglobin A1C
|Traditional
|Glucose-lowering
|Yellow fever vaccine
|Persons to be immunized against yellow fever
|Neutralizing antibody
|Traditional
|Induction of immunity
