Table of Surrogate Endpoints That Were the Basis of Drug Approval or Licensure

Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency

(pulmonary disease or lung disease) Patients with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency Plasma alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor Traditional Alpha-1 protease inhibitor augmentation

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency non–central nervous system manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) assessment of % predicted Dlco and spleen volume Traditional hydrolytic lysosomal sphingomyelin-specific enzyme

Acromegaly Patients with acromegaly who don't respond to or cannot undergo other standard therapies Serum Insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-1) Traditional Growth hormone receptor antagonist

Acromegaly Patients with acromegaly who don't respond to or cannot undergo other standard therapies lk Traditional Somatostatin analog

Activated PI3 kinase delta syndrome activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) syndrome (APDS) Co Primary: improvement in lymphoproliferation as measured by a change from baseline in lymphadenopathy measured by the log10-transformed sum of product diameters and the normalization of immunophenotype as measured by the percentage of naïve B cells out of total B cells Traditional kinase inhibitor - phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase d (PI3K-d) inhibitor

Acute Bronchospasm Patients with acute bronchospasm associated with reversible obstructive airway disease or exercise Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) Traditional Beta-2 adrenergic agonist

Alzheimer's disease Patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease Reduction in amyloid beta plaques Accelerated Monoclonal antibody

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Adults who have ALS with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene Change in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) Accelerated antisense oligonucleotide

Anemia Pateints with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) mean change in Hb Traditional† hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF PH) inhibitor

Anthrax vaccine Persons at high risk of exposure to anthrax Anti-protective antigen antibody response Traditional Induction of immunity

Anticoagulation reversal (needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding) Patients treated with a direct or indirect FXa inhibitor when reversal of anticoagulation is needed Percent change in anti-FXa activity, from baseline to nadir Accelerated Binding and sequestering FXa inhibitors

Asthma Patients with asthma Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) Traditional Corticosteroid; Beta-2 adrenergic agonist

The prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV CHIKV-specific neutralizing antibody titer ≥150 as determined by micro-plaque reduction neutralization test (μPRNT50) Accelerated IXCHIQ elicits CHIKV-specific immune responses. The exact mechanism of protection has not been determined but protection is thought to be mediated by CHIKV-specific neutralizing antibodies.

Chronic kidney disease Patients with chronic kidney disease secondary to multiple etiologies Estimated glomerular filtration rate or serum creatinine Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Patients with COPD Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) Traditional Corticosteroid; Long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist; Anticholinergic; Phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor

Chronic graft versus host disease Patient with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy overall response rate (ORR) Traditional kinase inhibitor - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK)

Cushing's disease Patients with Cushing’s disease for whom pituitary surgery is not an option or has not been curative Urine free cortisol Traditional Somatostatin analog

Cushing's syndrome Patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery Urine free cortisol ˟ Traditional Cortisol synthesis inhibitor

Cystic fibrosis Patients with cystic fibrosis Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) Traditional Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiator

Cystinuria Patients with cystinuria Urinary cystine Traditional Reducing and complexing thiol

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) CMV seropositive and hematopoietic transplant recipients requiring prophylaxis Plasma CMV-DNA exceeding threshold for starting treatment

Traditional Antiviral

Diphtheria vaccine (in combination vaccines) Persons to be immunized against diphtheria Anti-diphtheria toxoid antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) Patients with DMD who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon skipping Skeletal muscle dystrophin Accelerated Antisense oligonucleotide

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency Patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatectomy, or other conditions Fecal coefficient of fat absorption Traditional Pancreatic enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of fats, proteins, and starches.

Extravascular hemolysis extravascular hemolysis (EVH) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Change in hemoglobin (Hgb) Traditional† Complement factor D inhibitor

Fabry disease Patients with confirmed Fabry disease Complete/near complete clearance of GL-3 inclusions in biopsied renal peritubular capillaries (using the Fabrazyme Scoring System) Accelerated Enzyme replacement therapy

Fabry disease Patients with confirmed Fabry disease and amenable GLA gene variants Reduction of GL-3 inclusions in biopsied renal peritubular capillaries (using the BLISS methodology) Accelerated Pharmacological chaperone

Fabry disease Patients with Fabry disease Sustained treatment effect on loss of renal function across the various stages of renal disease Traditional Hydrolytic lysosomal neutral glycosphingolipid-specific enzyme

Female hypogonadotropic

hypogonadism Infertile women with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism Follicle size, serum estradiol and progesterone# Traditional Gonadotropin

First aid antiseptic; Health care antiseptic; Consumer antiseptic General public, consumers, and health care professionals Bacterial count Traditional and Monograph Antimicrobial

Geographic atrophy geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) mean rate of geographic atrophy (GA) growth Traditional complement inhibitor

Gout Patients with gout Serum uric acid Traditional Xanthine oxidase inhibitor; URAT1 inhibitor; Uricase

Helicobacter pylori infection Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection Successful H. pylori eradication Traditional potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) / penicillin class antibacterial

Hepatitis A (Hep A) vaccine Persons to be immunized against Hep A Anti-Hep A antigen antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Hepatitis B (Hep B) vaccine Persons to be immunized against Hep B Plasma hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA Traditional Induction of immunity

Hepatitis B Virus (all known subtypes) vaccine Adults > 18 yo to be immunized against all known suptypes of hepatitis b virus Neutralizing antibody >/= 10 mIU/mL Traditional Induction of antibodies to HBsAg.

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Patients with HBV infection with or without cirrhosis Undetectable plasma HBV-DNA for indefinite treatment or HBsAg loss for finite treatment Traditional Antiviral

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Patients with HCV infection with or without cirrhosis Sustained viral response (HCV-RNA) Traditional Antiviral

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Patients with HDV infection with or without cirrhosis ≥ 2 log reduction in HDV-RNA plus normalization of ALT or HDV below the LLOQ˟ Accelerated Antiviral

Hepatorenal syndrome Patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 Serum creatinine˟ Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Heterotopic ossification patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) annualized change in new heterotopic ossification (HO) volume Traditional Retinoid

Histiocytosis patients with histiocytic neoplasms overall response rate (ORR) Traditional Kinase inhibitor - mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor

Homozygous sitosterolemia (phytosterolemia) Patients with homozygous sitosterolemia (phytosterolemia) Plasma sitosterol and campesterol Traditional Dietary cholesterol absorption inhibitor

Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) Patients with HIV-1 Undetectable plasma HIV RNA Traditional Antiviral

Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) Patients at high risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 Serum HIV antibody Traditional Antiviral

Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) Highly treatment-experienced HIV-1 patients Greater than 0.5 log reduction in plasma HIV RNA Traditional Antiviral

Human Papillomavirus Persons (18 through 45 years of age) to be immunized against human papillomavirus Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia Traditional Induction of immunity

Hypercholesterolemia Patients with heterozygous familial and nonfamilial hypercholesterolemia Serum LDL cholesterol Traditional Lipid-lowering

Hypercholesterolemia Patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia Serum LDL cholesterol Traditional Lipid-lowering

Hyperkalemia Patients with hyperkalemia Serum potassium Traditional Potassium binder

Hyperphosphatemia Dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia Serum phosphate Traditional Phosphate binder

Hypertension Patients with hypertension Blood pressure Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Hypertriglyceridemia Patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia Serum triglycerides Traditional Lipid-lowering

Hypokalemia Patients with hypokalemia Serum potassium Traditional Potassium salts

Hyponatremia Patients with hypervolemic and euvolemic hyponatremia Serum sodium Traditional Vasopressin receptor antagonist

Hypophosphatemia X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) Serum Phosphorus Concentration Traditional† fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) blocking antibody

Hypotension Patients with distributive shock Blood pressure Traditional Alpha and beta adrenergic agonist; Vasopressin analog

Hypothyroidism Patients with hypothyroidism Serum thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) Traditional Thyroid hormone analog

Influenza A H5N1 vaccine Persons to be immunized against influenza Hemagglutination inhibition antibody Traditional Induction of Immunity

Influenza vaccine Persons to be immunized against influenza Hemagglutination inhibition antibody Accelerated Induction of immunity

Interoperative hemorrhage Patients who require reduction of blood pressure to reduce bleeding during surgery Blood pressure Traditional Vasodilator

Invasive pneumococcal disease Patients with invasive pneumococcal disease Opsonophagocytosis assay titers Traditional Induction of immunity

Japanese encephalitis vaccine Persons to be immunized against Japanese encephalitis Neutralizing antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Lipodystrophy Patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy Serum hemoglobin A1C, fasting glucose and triglycerides Traditional Leptin analog

Lupus nephritis Patients with active lupus nephritis Complete renal response (CRR), defined as 1) a response in the urine proteinuria (protein-creatine ratio) and 2) preservation/improvement of renal function (estimated glomerular filtration rate) Traditional Immunosuppressant

Lysosomal Acid Lipase (LAL) deficiency Patients with LAL deficiency Serum LDL-c levels Traditional Hydrolytic lysosomal cholesteryl ester and triacylglycerol-specific enzyme

Male hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with inferility Men with selected cases of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with inferility Sperm parameters Traditional Gonadotropin

Meningococcal (serogroups A, C, Y, W) meningitis vaccine Persons to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis Serum bactericidal antibody Traditional Induction of Immunity

Meningococcal ACYW-135 vaccine Persons to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis Serum bactericidal antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Meningococcal Group B vaccine Persons (18 through 25 years of age) to be immunized against meningococcal meningitis Serum bactericidal antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Methylmalonic acidemia Patients with acute hyperammonemia due to methylmalonic acidemia Plasma ammonia Traditional Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator

To mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma Subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma Proportion of patients who achieve a cell collection goal of ≥ 6 × 106 CD34+ cells/kg Traditional Inhibitor of the C-X-C Motif Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4)

Monkeypox vaccine Persons to be immunized against monkeypox Vaccinia-neutralizing antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease Patients with MAC lung disease Sputum culture conversion to negative by six months Accelerated Antimicrobial

Myelodysplastic syndrome Patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation Complete remission (CR) or partial remission (PR) Traditional Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor

Myelofibrosis Myelofibrosis (MF) in adults with anemia Splenic volume response Traditional† Kinase inhibitor - multi-kinase inhibitor (JAK1, JAK2, ACVR1/ALK2)

N-acetylglutamate Synthase (NAGS) deficiency Patients with hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency Plasma ammonia Traditional Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) / metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) Precirrhotic NASH patients with liver fibrosis Histopathologic findings of either 1) resolution of steatohepatitis with no worsening of fibrosis OR 2) improvement of fibrosis with no worsening of steatohepatitis OR 3) Both# Accelerated Anti-fibrotic; Anti-inflammatory

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with Thrombocytopenia due to immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenia or chronic hepatitis C Platelet count response Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with chronic iron overload or non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia syndromes Serum ferritin and liver iron concentration Traditional Iron chelator

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with anemia due to (1) chronic kidney disease, (2) chemotherapy-induced anemia, (3) zidoviduine in patients with HIV-infection Hematologic response and reduction in transfusion Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with severe aplastic anemia Hematologic response Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with methemoglobinemia Serum methemoglobin Accelerated Oxidation-reduction agent

Nonmalignant hematology Patients in need of reversal of anticoagulant effects for emergency surgery/urgent procedures and in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. Change in coagulation parameters Traditional Humanized monoclonal antibody fragment

Nonmalignant hematology Patients with sickle cell disease Hemoglobin response rate Accelerated Hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor

Ocular hypertension Ocular hypertension Mean intraocular pressure (IOP) Traditional Relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist

Open angle glaucoma Open-angle glaucoma Mean intraocular pressure (IOP) Traditional Relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist

Opioid use disorder Patients with opioid use disorder Urine toxicology test for opioids Traditional 1. Partial opioid agonist

Osteoporosis Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis New morphometric vertebral fractures Traditional Estrogen agonist/antagonist; Parathyroid hormone analog; Bisphosphonate; RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor

Osteoporosis Patients with glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis Bone mineral density¤ Traditional Bisphosphonate; Parathyroid hormone analog; RANKL inhibitor

Osteoporosis Men with osteoporosis Bone mineral density¤ Traditional Parathyroid hormone analog; Bisphosphonate; RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor

Overweight Initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) Percent change in body mass index (BMI) Traditional Sympathomimetic amine anorectic

Paget's disease Patients with Paget's disease Serum alkaline phosphatase Traditional Bisphosphonate

Peri-implantitis Patients with peri-implantitis Probing pocket depth˟ Traditional Antimicrobial

Periodontitis Patients with chronic periodontitis with a mean probing pocket depth of greater than 5mm Probing pocket depth Traditional Antimicrobial

Pertussis (in combination vaccines) Persons (18 through 64 years of age) to be immunized against pertussis Serum antibody concentrations Traditional Induction of immunity

Phenylketonuria 1. Patients with hyperphenylalaninemia due to tetrahydrobiopterin-responsive phenylketonuria

2. Adults with PKU who have uncontrolled plasma Phe>600 micromol/L on existing management Plasma phenylalanine Traditional 1. Phenylalanine hydroxylase activator

2. Phenylalanine-metabolizing enzyme

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Persons ( ≥ 50 years of age) to be immunized against pneumonia and invasive disease Opsonophagocytic antibody response Traditional/Accelerated Induction of immunity

Polio vaccine Persons to be immunized against polio Neutralizing antibody response Traditional Induction of immunity

Polycystic kidney disease Patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease with or without associated polycystic liver disease Total kidney volume˟ Accelerated Mechanism agnostic*

Preterm birth Women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth Delivery prior to 37 weeks gestation Accelerated Progesterone analog

Primary biliary cholangitis Patients with primary biliary cholangitis Serum alkaline phosphatase and bilirubin# Accelerated Anti-fibrotic; Anti-inflammatory

Primary glomerular diseases associated with significant proteinuria Patients with primary glomerular disease associated with significant proteinuria, primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) Proteinuria (urinary protein/creatinine ratio) Accelerated Mechanism agnostic*

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) Urinary oxalate Traditional siRNA against hyroxyacid oxidase 1 gene

Primary hyperparathyroidism Patients with hypercalcemia due to primary hyperparathyroidism Serum calcium Traditional Calcium-sensing receptor agonist

Propionic acidemia Patients with acute hyperammonemia due to propionc acidemia Plasma ammonia Traditional Carbamoyl Phosphate Synthetase 1 activator

Pulmonary fibrosis Patients with pulmonary fibrosis Forced vital capacity (FVC) Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Pulmonary tuberculosis Patients with active pulmonary tuberculosis Sputum culture conversion to negative Accelerated Antimicrobial

Pyruvate kinase deficiency anemia Hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency Hemoglobin (Hgb) response Traditional† pyruvate kinase activator

Rabies immune globulin Patients with suspected exposure to a rabid animal Rabies neutralizing activity and antibody response Traditional Passive immunity

Rabies Vaccine Persons to be immunized against rabies Neutralizing antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Secondary hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney disease Patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney disease Serum intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) Traditional Calcium-sensing receptor agonist; Vitamin D3 analog

Smallpox vaccine Persons to be immunized against smallpox Vaccinia-neutralizing antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Smallpox vaccine Persons to be immunized against smallpox Vaccination site take reaction (replicating smallpox vaccines only) Traditional Induction of immunity

Supportive cancer care Patients with delayed methotrexate clearance due to impaired renal function Plasma methotrexate Traditional Carboxypeptidase

Supportive cancer care Patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumor malignancies who are receiving anti-cancer therapy expected to result in tumor lysis and subsequent elevation of uric acid Serum uric acid Traditional Uric acid specific enzyme

Supportive cancer care Patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs Duration of severe neutropenia Traditional Leukocyte growth factor

Systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease Patents with systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease Forced vital capacity (FVC) Traditional Mechanism agnostic*

Testosterone deficiency Men with primary or hypogonadotropic hypogonadism Serum testosterone Traditional Androgen, GnRH analog

Tetanus vaccine Persons to be immunized against tetanus Anti-tetanus toxoid antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine Persons to be immunized against tick-borne encephalitis Neutralizing antibody Traditional Induction of immunity

Tobacco dependence Cigarette smokers Exhaled carbon monoxide Traditional Smoking cessation

Tumor-induced osteomalacia FGF23-related hypophosphatemia in tumor-induced osteomalacia (TIO) associated with phosphaturic mesenchymal tumors Serum Phosphorus Concentration Traditional† fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23) blocking antibody

Type 1 diabetes mellitus Patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus Serum hemoglobin A1C Traditional Glucose-lowering

Type 1 Gaucher disease Patients with Type 1 Gaucher disease Spleen volume, liver volume, hemoglobin and platelet count# Traditional Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor; Hydrolytic lysozomal glucocerebroside-specific enzyme

Type 2 diabetes mellitus Patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus Serum hemoglobin A1C Traditional Glucose-lowering