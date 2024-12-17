Critter Stop Celebrates Achieving Significant Company Growth

Richardson, Texas – Critter Stop, a home services company focused on providing pest control, wildlife removal, and energy efficiency services to residential and commercial customers in the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas, is excited to announce its celebration of achieving significant company growth and the positive impact it has had on the quality of its services, wildlife removal experience, and employee retention.

Since 2018, Critter Stop has provided thousands of customers across North Texas with a range of pest and wildlife control services, such as the extermination of cockroaches, ants, wasps, mosquitoes, spiders, mice, and rats, resulting in the reputation as one of the leading companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex’s wildlife removal industry. In the six years since its foundation, the business has refined procedures, hired and trained more personnel, and expanded its list of services. This approach has led to significant company growth and enabled its team to provide customers with permanent solutions and responsive, high-touch customer service.

“I think the knowledge and experience we’ve gained over the past 3 years that I’ve been here is the biggest thing we’ve had,” said Kyle Oktay when talking about the main aspects in which Critter Stop has grown. Oktay is Critter Stop’s Service Manager in Training and one of the technicians who ensure that clients’ houses are permanently critter-free. Oktay described how different the company and the experience of working there were in April 2022, when he first joined in helping with Southlake Pest Control: “This was a small company back then, so it was only around four of us. We were sealing up houses for rodents, doing insulation,” and that there was “a lot of traveling and doing different houses in different areas in DFW.”

Since then, the company has put time and effort into not only taking on more personnel but also bettering the quality of the service it provides: “It was a lot of figuring out different ways to seal up houses, figuring out where the rats get in, where the raccoons get in” Oktay explained. However, that effort has proven to be worthwhile, as Oktay explains that “getting more technicians, more people staying longer amounts of time, that’s really helped in improving Fort Worth Wildlife Removal,” he said, emphasizing that “keeping them around so we don’t constantly have new people that we have to retrain, that’s helped us grow a lot.” When it comes to how things have changed between then and now, Oktay pointed out that having an experienced team of technicians who have stayed with the company was precisely what has made all the difference: “We’ve gotten better with the procedure on how we approach new houses, how we schedule things. And we’ll keep growing like that.”

Oktay also explained how a more experienced team means that his own work has gotten better as well: “I can focus more on doing my job, instead of training, instead of kind of having to show everybody the ropes, it has helped me be more focused on customer service, be more focused on getting things looking better. Because we put a lot of metal, we put a lot of stuff on houses that usually doesn’t go there, and I’ve been able to focus on getting better at making them look better. The cosmetics of it,” and he added that he’s also “been able to find these little tiny holes that rats are going in and out of, that most people can’t find. I can focus on doing that a lot more, knowing that the guys behind me, that I’m working with, know what they’re doing, and I don’t have to keep an eye on them so much.”

“Everything’s just improved. I don’t think I’ve seen anything go downhill, and we’re continuing to improve.” Oktay said, “It’s just a lot better for us now than it was when I first started. We’re able to help customers a lot more with Dallas Wildlife Removal and getting their problem fixed,” he concluded.

With top pest control and humane wildlife removal such as the relocation of squirrels, raccoons, opossums, skunks, armadillos, and moles, as well as targeted “exclusion” – or physical fortification of entry points around a building and sanitation services for a permanent solution, Critter Stop is dedicated to continuing its company growth and delivering excellent customer service.

Critter Stop invites individuals interested in effective, reliable, and professional Richardson Pest Control services to fill out the contact form via the company’s website today to hear back swiftly from a member of the team.

About Critter Stop

Established in 2018, Critter Stop is a locally owned and operated family business that is committed to offering a responsive, high-touch customer service and providing customers across North Texas with permanent solutions to a wide variety of common insects, such as cockroaches, ants, wasps, and wildlife, including mice and rats, as well as the humane removal of squirrels, raccoons and opossums with additional physical fortification of entry points around a building and energy efficient attic insulation services that caters to all insulation brands and types.

More Information

To learn more about Critter Stop and its celebration of achieving significant company growth, please visit the website at https://critterstop.com/.

