Voiceplace: Roger Love and Cheyenne Grace Announce 2024 Christmas Album Release

Los Angeles, CA – celebrity voice coach Roger Love, has vocally produced a Christmas album with rising star Cheyenne Grace, a student of Voiceplace

The album showcases Cheyenne’s extraordinary talent and captures the essence of the holidays. Since its debut, the album has achieved incredible success by soaring to #1 on the iTunes Holiday charts – a fantastic honour to achieve.

“I’m someone who believes that a family who sings together, stays together,” said Roger Love. “So, when my long-time student and friend Glenn called me to say he was making a Christmas album with his daughter Cheyenne, I loved the idea. Cheyenne is also my student, and a wonderful singer. They asked if I would produce the vocals, and I happily said yes. A few weeks later, we set out on an adventure to make a beautiful, new Christmas album that people would want and love, with songs that would bring families together to celebrate each other and the holidays.”

Roger Love’s career as one of the most successful vocal coaches in history includes coaching global stars such as John Mayer, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, and Bradley Cooper. With decades of expertise in both singing and speaking fields, his unique approach has transformed voices across industries. Voiceplace.com, built on Roger’s groundbreaking methodology, stands as the premier platform for mastering vocal skills. The success of the Christmas album reflects the very techniques and principles championed by Voiceplace, demonstrating how the right training can unlock exceptional talent and connect deeply with audiences.

For those seeking to discover their authentic voice and become more connected, influential, inspiring, or impactful speakers, singers and leaders, Voiceplace offers a range of unique training programs, including:

Roger Love’s The Perfect Voice – An exclusive online training membership for individuals seeking to discover and refine their ideal voice. This program unveils the proven techniques used by some of the world’s most successful speakers, including Anthony Robbins.

Speaking Pro Masterclass – An advanced online training program designed for individuals aiming to develop their influence and establish themselves as respected, highly paid speakers, coaches, experts, or influencers.

Speakers Guild – A private, members-only mentorship group where Roger Love shares the latest vocal and communication strategies each month, helping members quickly apply new techniques to achieve success and drive impactful results.

Celebrate the holiday season with the 2024 Christmas album by Cheyenne Grace. It’s available on all major streaming platforms. For anyone seeking to explore the transformative power of voice coaching, Voiceplace encourages individuals to get in contact by visiting the website.

Soure: https://thenewsfront.com/voiceplace-roger-love-and-cheyenne-grace-announce-2024-christmas-album-release/

