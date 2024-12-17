Applied Digital Announces Ellendale HPC Data Center Development Milestone

Ellendale HPC Data Center Is Now Energized

ELLENDALE, N.D., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced a major milestone in the development of its purpose-built HPC data center in Ellendale, N.D., with the successful energization of its on-site main substation transformer. This milestone signals the facility’s progression into the next stage of its build-out, setting the foundation for a data center capable of supporting cutting-edge AI and high-performance computing.

The energization of the on-site main substation transformer marks a critical step toward bringing the Ellendale HPC campus fully online. This milestone was celebrated at an event that brought together key partners and stakeholders who have been instrumental in the project’s development. Participants included representatives from Applied Digital, utility provider Montana-Dakota Utilities (“MDU”), and members of the Ellendale community, including Mayor Don Flaherty.

“This energization milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Todd Gale, Chief Development Officer at Applied Digital. “We believe it demonstrates our progress in bringing our Ellendale HPC campus to life, showcasing both technological innovation and the strength of our partnerships with Ellendale and MDU. This achievement will allow the Company to initiate equipment commissioning activities, bringing us closer to delivering the infrastructure we believe will define the future of AI and digital transformation in Ellendale and beyond.”

This milestone comes shortly after Applied Digital submitted a petition for annexation of its property to the City of Ellendale, a move aimed at further solidifying its partnership with the local community. The annexation is expected to bring increased revenue streams and expanded municipal services to the community, benefiting Ellendale, its residents, and the region.

The partnership between Applied Digital and the City of Ellendale was recently recognized with the Community Impact award at the 18th Annual Data Center Dynamics Awards, underscoring the Company’s unwavering commitment to the Ellendale community.

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) develops, builds and operates next-generation data centers and cloud infrastructure. Different by design, the Company’s purpose-built facilities are engineered to unleash the power of accelerated compute and deliver secure, scalable and sustainable digital hosting, along with turnkey CSaaS and GPU-as-a-Service solutions. Backed by deep hyperscale expertise and a robust pipeline of available power, Applied Digital aims to accommodate AI Factories and beyond to support the world’s most exacting AI/ML, blockchain and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data center; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; decline in demand for our products and services; and maintenance of third-party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts Matt Glover and Ralf Esper Gateway Group, Inc. (949) 574-3860 APLD@gateway-grp.com Media Contact Buffy Harakidas, EVP and Jo Albers JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates) (856) 264-7827 jsa_applied@jsa.net

