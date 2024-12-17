Award-Winning Company Distilling Flagship Whiskies Now Available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Across Florida

Florida consumers can now enjoy premium whiskies crafted by Master Distiller Jeff Arnett at over 125 ABC locations statewide.

Townsend, Tennessee, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling, renowned for its award-winning flagship whiskies, is pleased to announce that its products are now available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations throughout Florida. This marks a significant milestone in Company Distilling's expansion, bringing its exceptional spirits to a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to bring Company Distilling’s award-winning whiskies to shelves across the entire state of Florida," said Dave Larue, executive vice president of sales for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "At ABC, we are dedicated to sourcing the most unique and exceptional spirits from across the country. We're excited to work with Jeff Arnett on bringing his flagship whiskies to our guests."

Jeff Arnett, founder and master distiller of Company Distilling, expressed his enthusiasm: "ABC Fine Wine & Spirits gives us an incredible opportunity to share our passion for crafting exceptional whiskies with the discerning consumers of Florida. We believe that our spirits, rooted in tradition and innovation, will resonate with ABC's customers, and we look forward to being part of their celebrations and gatherings."

Company Distilling's flagship offerings, including the Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood, and Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood, are now available at over 125 ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores statewide. These expressions are celebrated for their smooth, approachable flavor profiles, reflecting the brand's dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits began in 1936 as a neighborhood bar in downtown Orlando, Florida, and has grown into one of the largest family-owned and operated alcohol beverage companies in the United States. With more than 125 locations statewide and additional stores under construction, ABC offers an extensive selection of fine wine, spirits, and craft beer. The company also provides online shopping, a concierge service for events, and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling brings together a team of passionate individuals with decades of experience in the spirits industry. With distillery locations in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, Tennessee, the brand offers tastings, tours, and cocktails that highlight its expertly crafted whiskies. Built on a foundation of innovation and community, Company Distilling is redefining the whisky experience for enthusiasts everywhere.

For more information, visit www.companydistilling.com.

