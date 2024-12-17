SmartCentres Declares Distribution for December 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of December 2024 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on January 15, 2025 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2024.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 195 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.3 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar Peter Slan Executive Chairman and CEO Chief Financial Officer (905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571 mgoldhar@smartcentres.com pslan@smartcentres.com

