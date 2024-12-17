CooperCompanies to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, today announced it will participate at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET.

A live and archived webcast of this event, where applicable, will be available by accessing the CooperCompanies’ website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 16,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

