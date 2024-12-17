Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,513 in the last 365 days.

Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the appointment of Director

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Company”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that, at the ordinary meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors of Banco Itaú Chile (the “Bank”) learned and accepted the resignation of the independent director Mr. Pedro Samhan Escándar, which will be effective on March 31, 2025.

In addition, on this same date, the Board of Directors of the Bank has appointed Mr. Kevin Cowan Logan as his replacement and also as independent director as of April 1, 2025, who will remain in office until the next Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, in which the final appointment will be made.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the appointment of Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more