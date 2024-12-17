BullFrog AI Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the appointment of Josh Blacher as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. This appointment comes in the wake of the untimely passing of Dane Saglio, BullFrog AI’s former CFO, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

“Dane’s contributions to BullFrog AI were immeasurable. Beyond his exceptional expertise and dedication, Dane was a trusted advisor and a cherished friend. His wisdom, humility, and steadfast commitment to our mission will be deeply missed,” said Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “At the same time, we are grateful to welcome Josh to our team at this pivotal moment. Josh’s extensive experience and leadership in financial strategy and corporate governance will be invaluable as we carry forward Dane’s legacy and advance our mission to revolutionize drug development.”

Mr. Blacher, with more than two decades of experience in strategic finance and corporate development for life science and biotech companies, brings to BullFrog AI a proven track record in financial stewardship, capital raising, operations and profitability, and deal making. He has successfully overseen SEC reporting and investor relations for both private and publicly traded companies. Most recently, he has served as CFO for Predictive Oncology, Rampart Bioscience, Excision BioTherapeutics, and has previously held senior roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others. Mr. Blacher earned his BA in Economics from Yeshiva University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

In assuming the role of CFO, Mr. Blacher will build on the foundation laid by Mr. Saglio, focusing on enhancing the Company’s balance sheet strength, financial operations and supporting its strategic initiatives.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com.

