Tevogen Bio to Host Panel “Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes” During the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, announced today that it will host a compelling panel discussion, “Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes,” during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

This panel will bring together global thought leaders to examine the critical interdependencies of the healthcare ecosystem, a dynamic interplay between patient accessibility, medical innovation, reimbursement mechanism and health policy often overlooked when only considering a singular silo of it. The discussion will focus on:

The challenges and opportunities presented by U.S. leadership in healthcare innovation, particularly in balancing rising costs and value delivery.

The impact of cost-containment measures, including the Inflation Reduction Act, on drug development and patient access.

The implications of the new administration’s approach to U.S. healthcare for global markets and business model of medical innovation industry.



Panelists consist of Senior Partner at Simon-Kucher; Former Acting Under Secretary for Health, Department of Veterans Affairs and Former Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Health; Principal, Rubix Health, and Senior Fellow, Tufts Center for Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health and Venture Mentor, Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures, Former CMS Chief Clinical Officer and Director of The Office of Clinical Standards; Managing Director for Risk Advisory Services, Veritas; CEO of Tevogen Bio; CIO and Head of AI at Tevogen Bio.

Event Details

Date:

Monday, January 13, 2025

Location:

Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel 609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102, United States

Time (PST):

3:15 PM – 4:00 PM – Pioneering the Economics of Health: Balancing Access and Outcomes

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Reception and Cocktails

For inquiries regarding additional event details, please contact communications@tevogen.com.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.