MDWerks’ RF Specialties Subsidiary Awarded New Contract to Maintain Mann-Russell Tube Based Radio Frequency Equipment Across USNR’s Global Installed Base

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that the Company’s RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) subsidiary has been awarded a new contract from USNR, the world’s largest supplier of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry, to serve as the global service provider for USNR’s tube based Mann-Russell radio frequency equipment customers. Under the contract, RFS will provide routine maintenance, as well as 24-hour emergency service, for equipment that utilizes Mann-Russell radio frequency solutions across USNR’s global installed base of wood manufacturing companies.

Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented, “This significant new contract win for RF Specialties is testament to the team’s expertise and capabilities in radio frequency technology. We are honored that USNR has entrusted RFS to service their Mann-Russell radio frequency equipment, which is installed across a worldwide customer base. We look forward to providing superior service to USNR and its wood processing customers while building a long, mutually beneficial relationship.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

About USNR

USNR is the world’s largest, most comprehensive supplier of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry. USNR’s systems produce dimensional lumber, plywood and panels, finger-jointed components and engineered wood products. USNR supplies systems, service and support for plants around the globe including the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries. For more information, please visit https://www.usnr.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

