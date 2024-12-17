ENR Recognizes BrandSafway as Number Five on the Top 600 List of Specialty Contractors

Global Construction Access Services Leader Prioritizes Safety and Cultivates Innovative Workforce for Continued Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, was ranked fifth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR). This industry recognition and consistent position in the top ten for the past 16 years reflects BrandSafway’s global leadership in serving the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise.



“Thank you to ENR for this recognition, which not only honors the performance of our company but also dedication, commitment and passion of our team members,” said Incoming President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “The foundation of our reputation is safety, and our clients count on us for our expertise, innovation and devotion to excellent service. BrandSafway is an incredible place to grow your career and participate in projects that have meaningful and long-lasting impacts in our communities.”



With a history spanning more than 100 years, BrandSafway contributes to some of the most complex and iconic structures in the world, including these notable recent commercial and infrastructure projects:

The Louis Vuitton 15-story branded logo trunks in New York City, built with our scaffolding, to cover the construction of their flagship store

15-story branded logo trunks in New York City, built with our scaffolding, to cover the construction of their flagship store The Scaffolding Access and Industry Association (SAIA) Award-Winning Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel in Vancouver, British Columbia, providing a double-tiered QuikDeck® Suspended Access System

in Vancouver, British Columbia, providing a double-tiered QuikDeck® Suspended Access System The Space Shuttle Endeavour installation at California Space Center, supplying scaffolding and access

installation at California Space Center, supplying scaffolding and access 50 Hudson Yards , New York City’s fourth largest commercial office tower, developing an eight-car, 993-ft.-tall construction elevator complex

, New York City’s fourth largest commercial office tower, developing an eight-car, 993-ft.-tall construction elevator complex The Tenth Avenue Bridge , Minneapolis, MN, supplying suspended access systems

, Minneapolis, MN, supplying suspended access systems The University of Notre Dame Dome Regilding, building self-supporting scaffolding that stood independently of the historic structure

Dome Regilding, building self-supporting scaffolding that stood independently of the historic structure The New Register House , Edinburgh, supplying temporary roofing and scaffolding

, Edinburgh, supplying temporary roofing and scaffolding Rader Hochbrücke , Iconic bridge project in Germany using the new SCF60 self-climbing formwork

, Iconic bridge project in Germany using the new SCF60 self-climbing formwork Gostyn Bypass , a viaduct in Poland, implementing an incremental launch method

, a viaduct in Poland, implementing an incremental launch method Estrel Tower, the tallest high-rise tower in Berlin, developing customized technical and safety solutions

BrandSafway is uniquely positioned to serve the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets with:

The broadest range of turnkey solutions — from access solutions and specialty services to forming and shoring — to maximize operations and improve productivity for customers

A deep bench of renowned industry experts

Strong, trusted client relationships

More than a century of service on iconic and innovative global projects

Read more about The ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors here.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 26 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Lauren Falcone BrandSafway media@brandsafway.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.