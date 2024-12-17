AlayaCare Marketplace Scales Home Infusion Operations to Meet Industry Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home care and home infusion businesses, announced today 2024 results from AlayaCare Marketplace. This integrated tool in AlayaCare Cloud allows organizations to send and receive patient referrals between providers, eliminating unnecessary back and forth when coordinating and staffing cases, saving time and improving outcomes.

As we approach the end of 2024, AlayaCare Marketplace has created over 96,000 referrals across 43 states, with a 95% completion rate — meaning that 95% of all created cases were accepted and assigned successfully through AlayaCare Marketplace. This explosive growth underscores the platform’s scalability and its ability to meet the increasing demands of home infusion services.

Key achievements include:

255+ onboarded home infusion agencies, expanding access to skilled nursing providers.

Median referral processing time of 2.5 minutes to send a referral, with total acceptance and nursing agency assignment averaging 51 minutes. This automates multiple manual steps traditionally done via phone, fax, and email.

93.3% of users report improved efficiency in their workflows and processes.



“AlayaCare Marketplace is delivering measurable results, helping infusion providers scale efficiently while maintaining high-quality care,” said Kaila Raimondo, Director of US Markets at AlayaCare. “This year’s milestones highlight the platform’s ability to meet rising demands, address nursing shortages, and improve patient access to infusion services. We’re proud to support pharmacies and nursing agencies in expanding their reach and delivering care where it’s needed most.”

By leveraging AlayaCare’s advanced features — such as integration with pharmacy management systems, robust clinical documentation capabilities, and streamlined referral management between infusion nursing agencies — specialty pharmacies and nursing agencies are transforming their workflows and improving patient outcomes while addressing the challenges of nursing shortages and operational inefficiencies.

For more information about AlayaCare Marketplace and its impact on home infusion, visit http://www.alayacare.com/infusion-marketplace.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit alayacare.com.

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

About Marketplace

AlayaCare Marketplace is an integrated tool within the AlayaCare Cloud platform that enables organizations to send and receive visit referrals between providers seamlessly. By digitizing the referral process, it allows agencies to manage and track all incoming and outgoing referrals in a single system, eliminating the need for phone calls or faxing information. This streamlined approach enhances operational efficiency, enabling care providers to focus more on delivering high-quality care.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a19b6a02-8886-4951-9851-613e724546de

AlayaCare Marketplace Scales Home Infusion Operations to Meet Industry Growth AlayaCare Marketplace accelerates home infusion operations by streamlining referrals and improving workflows, achieving a 95% completion rate across 96,000 referrals in 2024. Discover how AlayaCare is transforming patient care and improving outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.