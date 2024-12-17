Everett Parker Joins NMSDC as Chief Financial Officer

Parker joins NMSDC at a critical time in the organization’s transformation to help evolve and improve its financial processes.

New York, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is pleased to announce that Everett Parker has joined NMSDC as its chief financial officer. The hire reflects NMSDC’s continued dedication to modernizing the organization and positioning itself to accelerate MBE growth and reach its goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBEs by the end of 2030.

“NMSDC is doing incredible work on behalf of both the minority business community and corporations looking to strengthen their supplier diversity efforts. I am honored to join this storied organization as it moves forward into the next phase of its transformation,” said Parker.

Parker brings over three decades of experience in financial leadership, having worked at Fortune 500 companies, including the CSX Corporation in both finance and operations and Convergys Corporation, where he managed the financial operations for a $1.1 billion global Human Resources ERP contract across 54 countries. Prior to joining NMSDC, Parker spent the last eight years as the chief financial officer for the American Culinary Federation, the largest professional chef organization in North America.

Parker graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a former certified public accountant who previously served as a board member and treasurer for the Domestic Violence Shelter in St. Augustine, Fla.

“We are thrilled to welcome Everett to the NMSDC team. As we continue to modernize NMSDC at every level, his expertise and guidance will put us on the strong financial footing needed to better serve our certified MBEs and corporate members,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

Some of Parker’s immediate priorities include advancing technology while integrating the right people, processes, and financial disciplines. These efforts will improve financial visibility, accountability, and decision-making, enabling NMSDC to scale efficiently.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org

