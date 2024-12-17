Madison Metals Announces Name Change to Critical One Energy Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) is pleased to announce its corporate name change to Critical One Energy Inc. effective as of Monday, December 16, 2024. Concurrently, the Company’s trading symbol will change to “CRTL” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company’s trading symbols on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) will remain unchanged, although the Company plans to update its symbol on the OTCQB’s Venture Market at a later date.

The Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) will begin trading on the CSE under the new name and trading symbol on or about December 19, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares will be 22674C102, and the new ISIN number will be CA22674C1023. There will be no changes to the Company’s share capital as part of this name change.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Madison is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects while joint venturing non-core assets to generate cash flow, driving growth and delivering value for its shareholders.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

