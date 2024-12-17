Brea, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventon awarded Digital Trends Editors’ Choice for Ramblas eMTB

Brea, CA - December 17, 2024 - Aventon is happy to announce a Digital Trends Editors’ Choice award for the Ramblas eMTB. The accolade comes after a glowing review from Digital Trends, which praised the Ramblas for its versatility, comfort, and build quality, making it a standout in the electric mountain bike (eMTB) category.

Digital Trends is a leading technology and lifestyle publication and described the Aventon Ramblas as a game-changer for urban riders and off-road enthusiasts. In their in-depth review , they highlighted the bike's smooth power delivery, impressive range, and stylish, sleek design. With its all new A100 mid-drive motor, large 708WH battery, and comfortable geometry, the Ramblas is a powerful, durable eMTB that can handle a variety of terrains with ease.

“We are honored for this recognition from Digital Trends for our first performance eMTB Ramblas with our new A100 mid-drive motor. We have a history of performance from our fixed gear bicycles and we plan to innovate and continue our efforts within the performance space for ebikes.” - says Aventon Founder & CEO, JW Zhang.

Aventon is a leading innovator in the electric bicycle industry, committed to providing high-performance, stylish, and affordable e-bikes for riders of all skill levels. From city commuters to adventure seekers, Aventon’s range of e-bikes is designed to enhance the riding experience with cutting-edge technology and exceptional build quality.

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers.

In 2012, CEO J.W. Zhang was inspired to build his own brand to create affordable, high-quality bikes. With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist without sacrificing their foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

