AngelList Partners with Bitwave to Streamline Digital Asset Management for Venture Funds

Partnership enables real-time tracking, tax compliance, and audit-ready solutions for fund managers





SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave , the leading enterprise digital asset finance platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AngelList, the infrastructure powering the startup economy. This collaboration will enhance the delivery of cutting-edge financial reporting capabilities to AngelList’s fund clients, simplifying the tracking, tax reporting, and compliance of digital assets.

With over $124B assets on platform and supporting 85k+ investors, AngelList is transforming how funds within private markets operate. By partnering with Bitwave, AngelList strengthens its commitment to providing fund managers with innovative solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, and embrace the future of venture investing.

Bitwave seamlessly integrates with blockchains, protocols, and other on-chain data sources, syncing directly with internal systems along with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Sage. Funds leveraging AngelList's full service offering gain access to real-time digital asset tracking, automated tax and accounting workflows, and regulatory compliance (GAAP, IFRS) – ensuring efficiency and transparency at every step.

“We're excited to partner with Bitwave to supplement our institutional grade reporting for venture funds through greater automation and observability for digital assets,” said Jack Lightbody, Engineering Lead for Accounting and Tax.

This collaboration delivers unmatched operational efficiency for fund clients, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and audit readiness across their portfolios.

“At Bitwave, we’re inspired by AngelList’s mission to accelerate innovation and expand access to capital within private markets,” said Amy Kalnoki, Co-Founder and COO of Bitwave.

“Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to enable funds with innovative, compliant, and seamless digital asset management, so they can focus on driving real-world impact.”

As digital assets continue to reshape venture capital and fund management, this strategic alignment ensures leading fund managers can confidently integrate blockchain-powered technologies into their portfolios with accuracy, transparency, and audit readiness.

To learn more about this partnership, visit AngelList and Bitwave .

About AngelList

AngelList is building the infrastructure that powers the startup economy. Providing startups and investors with the connected tools they need to launch or scale a fund or startup—and invest in both.

AngelList’s Full Service offering removes the friction from investing by combining cutting-edge software with tech-enabled fund administration services. This all-in-one solution provides venture fund managers with a single partner to handle everything from fund formation on Day 1 to investor distributions in Year 10.

Today, AngelList supports over 26K funds and 85K investors, with more than $124B in assets on platform and a customer base spanning across venture capital, private equity, crypto firms, and more within the private market ecosystem.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset sub-ledger and on-chain finance platform. Built for enterprises and institutions, Bitwave delivers the reliability, security, and control demanded by today’s leading finance teams.

Bitwave automates on-chain accounting workflows, streamlines regulatory compliance, and simplifies tax reporting complexity with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform.

Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and pioneering crypto-native projects alike, Bitwave enables the digital asset economy with scalable financial operations. For more information, visit bitwave.io .

Contact

Kaleb Leija

Director of Marketing

Bitwave

kaleb.leija@bitwave.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f8dd991-bdb0-4956-a718-646311548537

