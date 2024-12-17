One-Of-One Classic Ford Mustangs Roar into Production at ECD Auto Design





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design has officially kicked off production of the highly anticipated ECD Ford Mustang! Each bespoke car takes the iconic 1966-1970 Ford Mustang and reimagines it with modern technology, precision craftsmanship, and timeless style. It’s more than just a car, it’s a statement of what a classic American muscle car can be.

The ECD Ford Mustang is designed for those who appreciate the perfect balance of heritage and innovation and is a masterfully crafted one-of-one restomod, blending classic design with modern performance. Its robust chassis and expertly manufactured body ensure a perfect balance of strength, durability, and iconic style. With production now in full swing, we’re delivering a muscle car like no other, offering endless opportunities for customization, innovative performance upgrades, and luxurious touches that make it truly your own.

The Perfect Blend of Customization and Classic Design

Every ECD Mustang is a one-of-one masterpiece tailored to the individual tastes of its owner. Clients can choose from a range of powerful engine options, including modern Roush V8s offering a perfect blend of speed and power. Inside, the Mustang’s cabin is transformed into a luxurious sanctuary, featuring hand-stitched leather, custom finishes, and modern technology seamlessly integrated into its vintage charm.

“Our vision for the ECD Ford Mustang is to celebrate its iconic legacy while elevating it with 21st-century performance, luxury, and one-of-one customization,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. “From the roar of the engine to the precision of the details, this Mustang will deliver an unforgettable driving experience.”

A Milestone for ECD Auto Design

Known for its world-class craftsmanship in restoring and reimagining Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, and Jaguar E-Types, ECD Auto Design is now extending its expertise to one of the most beloved American classics of all time. The Mustang joins ECD's portfolio as the company's first American muscle car project, marking a pivotal expansion of its offerings.

Moving into the production phase, Emily Humble, the Chief Production Officer for ECD Auto Design stated “Our clients have been eagerly awaiting the debut of the ECD Mustang, and we’re proud to deliver a restomod that honors the car’s rich history while providing unparalleled personalization and innovation. The ECD Ford Mustang is now in production and the entire team is beyond excited to add American muscle to our product line-up.”

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang and Toyota FJ. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc697b2-67ab-444e-a708-804353b0da90.

Media Contact Mike Whittaker Public Relations & Content Manager michaelw@ecdautodesign.com 407-334-0943 Investor Contact: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America Direct: 561-489-5315 Mobile: 561-374-0177 brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

ECD Mustang Production ECD Auto Design begins classic bespoke Mustang production

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.