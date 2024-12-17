Kratos Awarded $6.5 Million Contract to Provide Flight Testing for Hypersonic Research to Support Future Weapon Systems from DARPA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, was awarded a $6.5 million, single award contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide flight testing for hypersonic research supporting future weapon systems. The two-year contract which began in August 2023 includes flight tests to develop, characterize, and validate critical hypersonic components for technology maturation and risk reduction.

The contract was awarded by the DARPA Defense Sciences Office (DSO) and supports their mission of creating the next generation of scientific discoveries and fueling innovation by leaning forward to expand the art of the possible. During program execution, Kratos is leveraging flight proven, affordable hypersonic test beds and sounding rocket-based launch vehicles to fulfill various flight experiment requirements and validate modeling and simulation (M&S) tools rapidly and affordably for future hypersonic flight testing.

Kratos is a leading provider of innovative products and solutions supporting ballistic missile targets, hypersonic systems, sub-orbital research, sounding rockets, unmanned drone systems, turbine technologies, directed energy and laser program systems. In recent years, Kratos has made significant investments in launch vehicle and hypersonic systems and technologies, including a focus on enabling affordable, rapid high-speed testing for the DoD and agencies including DARPA. Among the investments made by Kratos are the Erinyes hypersonic flyer, the Zeus solid rocket motor series and Dark Fury.

Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Systems Division, said “Kratos’ investments in affordable and relevant hypersonic flight systems continue to pay off for our stakeholders and our customers. We are committed to helping our partners and customers, including DARPA, develop new technologies and execute test regimes and programs that push science towards its fundamental limits. We are excited and look forward to working with DARPA and supporting their mission.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos said, “Our entire organization is laser focused on working with our government and industry partners and customers to rapidly deliver relevant, affordable systems and capabilities for United States National Security. Kratos’ in production and operational Erinyes and Zeus hypersonic systems, Valkyrie, Thanatos and entire family of affordable tactical jet UCAVs, Spartan family of low-cost turbojet engines for drones and cruise missiles and OpenSpace software-based TT&C and C2 systems for satellite communications are representative of the value Kratos delivers to each of our stakeholders.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

