NMI Holdings, Inc. Elevates Mohammad Yousaf to Chief of Operations and Technology

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) announced today that Mohammad Yousaf, currently the company’s Executive Vice President, Operations and Information Technology, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief of Operations and Technology, effective January 1, 2025.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Yousaf will continue to lead the innovation of National MI’s customer platform and technology roadmap and play an important role in shaping the company’s future success in collaboration with the broader executive team.

“Mohammad has been instrumental in our success and this new role reflects his dedication, leadership and significant contributions to National MI. This is a well-deserved promotion and I look forward to working with Mohammad and our broader executive team as we continue to deliver differentiated solutions and value for National MI’s customers, community, employees and shareholders,” said Adam Pollitzer, National MI’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Yousaf joined National MI in 2018 and previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Transformation Officer from 2020 to 2021 and Vice President, Business Development and Technology Partnerships from 2018 to 2020. Prior to joining National MI, Mr. Yousaf was a Senior Managing Director in charge of servicing operations for Home Point Financial and held leadership positions with Mr. Cooper and Wells Fargo.

“National MI has the most modern and efficient operating platform in the private mortgage insurance industry and I’m proud to lead our operations and technology teams as we continue to develop innovative solutions for our customers,” said Mr. Yousaf. “Our goal has always been to support lenders and borrowers with a differentiated commitment and standard of service and, today, we lead the private MI industry from a position of strength and success. I am excited to leverage this expanded role to drive continued momentum and results across our business.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com

Press Contact for National MI

Lesley Alli

Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, Marketing and Communications

media@nationalmi.com

(510) 858-0568

Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

investor.relations@nationalmi.com

(510)788-8417

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.